The Amazing Race season 37 finale — Release date, where to watch, and more

The Amazing Race is an Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by television personality Phil Keoghan. Fourteen teams are participating this time in season 37, which is the largest cast in the show so far. It aired on CBS on March 5, 2025, and is set to end on May 15, 2025.

Ad

The players indulge in a series of mental and physical tasks on each leg. Teams that finish last in each leg are eliminated. The race started in Los Angeles, and the contestants then proceeded to Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, the UAE, Bulgaria, Italy, France, and Portugal before returning to the US and finishing in Miami.

The first team to reach the final destination will be crowned the winner of The Amazing Race season 37 and receive $1 million as the cash prize.

Ad

Trending

The Amazing Race finale release date, season schedule and format

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 rolls out one episode every week on Wednesday, with the exception of the finale, which will be aired on Thursday, May 15, 2025, on CBS. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day. It will come right after the penultimate episode on May 14, and fans don't need to wait all week in anticipation of who wins the season.

Episode 1 : Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations - March 5, 2025

: - March 5, 2025 Episode 2 : Very Strong Warrior Energy - March 12, 2025

: - March 12, 2025 Episode 3 : Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To - March 19, 2025

: - March 19, 2025 Episode 4 : There's No Addresses in the Jungle - March 26, 2025

: - March 26, 2025 Episode 5 : It's Not Personal, It's Business - April 2, 2025

: - April 2, 2025 Episode 6 : It Smells Like the Desert - April 9, 2025

: - April 9, 2025 Episode 7 : Be One with the Hay - April 16, 2025

: - April 16, 2025 Episode 8 : We're Letting Race Brain Win - April 23, 2025

: - April 23, 2025 Episode 9 : The Pizza de Résistance - April 30, 2025

: - April 30, 2025 Episode 10 : Up the River Without a Joust - May 7, 2025 (coming soon)

: - May 7, 2025 (coming soon) Episode 11: My Knight in Shining Armor - May 14, 2025 (coming soon)

- May 14, 2025 (coming soon) Episode 12: We're in Miami Baby! - May 15, 2025 (coming soon)

Ad

The current installment of The Amazing Race has been dubbed a "season of surprises." In addition to there being more teams this season, there have also been new and harder challenges to put the contestants to the test.

In every episode, the new teams are facing twists like in previous seasons, including the traditional game pieces of U-Turn and Fast Forward. It also features new tasks such as Fork in the Road, in which the racers face on the first leg in Hong Kong, according to CBS.

Ad

As seen in the first episode, teams had to decide which path to take to the pit stop when they reached the fork in the road, resulting in two parallel races where two teams got eliminated.

In the next episode of The Amazing Race, the teams will be in France, and viewers will see more eliminations soon. But eliminated teams don't go home, instead, they are kept in seclusion at a resort until the completion of filming.

Ad

Who has been eliminated so far?

Ad

During the first week, Mark Crawford, Larry Graham, Jackye Clayton, and Lauren McKinney were eliminated. Week 2 said goodbye to Ernest and Bridget Cato.

In Week 3, it was Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey's turn to be out of the race. Week 4 saw Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden getting eliminated., followed by Scott and Lori Thompson leave in the next week. Jeff Bailey and "Pops" were out in Week 6. Then, it was Nick and Mike Fiorito's turn in Week 7 and Melinda and Erika Papadeas in Week 8.

Ad

Watch the season 37 finale of The Amazing Race on CBS on May 15, and on Paramount+ the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More