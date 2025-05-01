"We weren’t good enough" - The Amazing Race star Nick opens up about how their team's elimination affected him and his brother

In episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 37, which aired on April 16, siblings Nick and Mike Fiorito were eliminated after spending six exhausting hours searching for a bracelet in a giant haystack.

They couldn’t reach the pit stop in time, so host Phil Keoghan had to eliminate them on the spot. In an April 26 interview with the Brooklyn Reporter, the brothers said it was tough to watch their elimination on TV.

While they initially believed that they would be able to handle the loss with ease, Nick shared that they had worked hard to be on the show, and their elimination made them feel that they weren't good enough.

“To see ourselves go home while watching the episode last night hurts. At first, it was easy for our minds to go to the place of ‘We’re losers, we lost.’ We worked our butts off, but we weren’t good enough. We couldn’t even get past the seventh leg of this race,’” Nick shared.

The Amazing Race stars Nick and Mike chose to focus on the positive side of their participation

The Amazing Race contestants Nick and Mike Fiorito's elimination happened during a challenging round that tested their strategic decision-making and physical endurance.

All the teams in the competition were presented with a choice between two challenges in Sofia, Bulgaria. Nick and Mike opted to search through enormous haystacks for a hidden bracelet, a decision that proved to be an exhausting and demanding test for them.

Despite spending six hours in the haystacks, the Amazing Race season 37 team made little progress in finding the bracelet. Melinda and Erika, who were also stuck, used a U-turn on the sibling duo, then later on Holden and Han. But it didn’t matter—Nick and Mike couldn’t finish the challenge and were eliminated right there.

In their interview with the Brooklyn Reporter, Nick and Mike shared that their elimination affected them a lot and made them doubt themselves, considering how hard they had tried to be in the show for the last seven years. However, the duo chose to take their minds off the negative aspect of the situation and focus on the positive that came out of it.

Nick shared that they decided to divert their focus to another true story. A story where they were able to achieve their dreams of competing on the show after working hard to be on it for the last few years.

“We decided to focus on the fact that in another true story, we’re winners because we came out on top in the sense that we fought for seven years to get on the show. So many people were inspired by seeing us achieve that dream," Nick said.

The Amazing Race season 37 contestant continued:

“We stuck together until the end. We didn’t blame each other when times got tough. We displayed what brotherly love really can look like. We did so many good things, and we are super-grateful to even have this experience like that,” he continued.

While the sibling duo didn’t win the race, Nick shared that they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and heartfelt messages they received following their elimination.

The Amazing Race star added that the experience was unforgettable and something they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives. Reflecting on their journey, Nick said they’re holding on to the "faith and trust" that everything happened the way it was meant to.

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiered every Wednesday on CBS.

