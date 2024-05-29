America's Got Talent season 19 premiere: Richard Goodall's Golden Buzzer performance

America's Got Talent is back with a new season to hunt for singers, talented artists, dancers, and magicians to compete for the grand prize of $1 million. This season, judges include Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, along with Terry Crews, who will be joining the talent competition series as a show host and presenter.

Episode 1 introduced Richard Goodall to the audience, who had a passion for music growing up but never had a chance to pursue his dream. The middle school janitor used to spend his time singing while cleaning, and that's when he realized he had a unique talent.

America's Got Talent season 19 episode 1 titled Auditions 1 premiered exclusively on NBC on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The episode synopsis reads the following:

"Variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win $1 million; there are more golden buzzers than ever before, each sending a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Richard Goodall's audition on America's Got Talent season 19 stage

Richard Goodall's audition was posted to the official America's Got Talent YouTube channel. The video description states:

"Richard Goodall's first-ever plane ride led him straight to a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance! Richard's cover of "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey impressed Heidi Klum and his dreams really did take flight!"

The Indiana native shared that he had traveled from his hometown to showcase his singing abilities. As a janitor in middle school, he would sing for the kids, and his friends and fiancée encouraged him to audition.

After the performance ended, all four America's Got Talent judges gave a standing ovation to Richard. Simon Cowell was impressed by Richard's unique voice and his ability to add his twist to the song. The X Factor judge predicted that people would love Richard on the show.

"Richard, you are my hero because that was special, genuinely special. I think America is going to love you," he said.

Meanwhile, Sophia Vergara called the audition a "spectacular" one and said that it was an "amazing surprise" for her. Sophia thanked Richard for auditioning and making their night, as his singing skills were perfect.

Howie Mandell mentioned Richard's 23-year experience as a singer and how his school students would cheer for him when they saw him on the AGT stage.

Heidi Klum was moved by Goodall's song choice and stage presence. Before pressing the golden buzzer, she stated that all judges had the "best time" seeing him sing his heart out and test his luck on the NBC series. Heidi said:

"Richard, you knocked me off my feet. I mean, we all had the best time with you up there on that stage. I really really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there. And now this is what I'm going to do for you because I love you."

The people in the audience cheered and applauded Richard. Heii went on the stage and hugged the season 19 contestant. She mentioned that she would be looking forward to seeing Richard in the next round.

"It was amazing. I can't wait to see what you're going to sing next."

The upcoming America's Got Talent season 19 episode 2 is set to release on June 4, 2024. Stream the premiere episode on NBC.