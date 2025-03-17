American Idol alum Douglas Kiker’s family creates GoFundMe page to raise funds for the late singer’s funeral

According to a statement shared by Douglas Kiker's sisters Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez via Facebook, the American Idol alum passed away on Wednesday, March 12, at the age of 32. While the exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed, TMZ reports suggest that it may have been due to an alleged overdose.

In the wake of his death, Kiker’s family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to support funeral expenses.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to one of the most sincere souls and most hilarious person of all. Douglas, a beloved son, brother, father and friend," the description read.

The family shared that they are reaching out for assistance to cover funeral expenses and bring him home.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden," they further stated.

American Idol alum Douglas Kiker’s family, in their GoFundMe description, shared their message to those wishing to honor his memory.

"We are now left with the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses. We are reaching out for help to honor Douglas’s memory and give him a proper farewell," the message read.

Kiker was known for his appearance on American Idol season 18, where he was introduced as "The Singing Garbage Man." His voice and performances left an impression on viewers and judges of the show. The fundraiser not only seeks to support the family financially but also to honor Kiker’s impact and legacy.

Reports detail events leading up to Kiker's death

According to a report by TMZ, Kiker was hospitalized a few days before his death. A concerned person reportedly contacted 911 after seeing Kiker on the street and expressing worries about how he looked. The caller suspected that Kiker may have been experiencing a medical emergency.

Law enforcement sources indicated that Kiker was taken to a hospital immediately following the 911 call. Unfortunately, he passed away five days later. The family has not publicly disclosed the cause of death.

Kiker's sister Angela Evans shared the news on social media:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You're] singing with the [angels] now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time," she wrote.

His other sister, Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, also posted on another Facebook post:

"Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him," the message read.

American Idol alum Douglas Kiker has two children with his ex-partner Valerie Cook. The family’s GoFundMe aims to provide support during this difficult period, honoring Kiker's memory and easing the financial burden of his funeral arrangements.

So far, it has raised $6,238 USD, surpassing its $4.5K target with contributions from 165 donors.

Fans can watch American Idol episodes streaming on Hulu.

