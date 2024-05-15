American Idol season 22 finale: Release date and time, what to expect and more

American Idol fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated season 22 finale, where the top 3 contestants will battle it out for the coveted crown. This finale will be a 3-hour-long show which will air at 8 pm on Sunday, May 19, on ABC. Following a thrilling Disney-themed episode that narrowed down the hopeful idols to the final trio, excitement is building for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

With guest mentor Jon Bon Jovi, alongside a star-studded lineup of special performances, including Jason Mraz, the stage is set for an electrifying finale.

Here's everything you need to know about the American Idol season 22 finale, from the release date and time to what to expect from this epic showdown.

All we know about the American Idol season 22 finale

The American Idol season 22 finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19. This highly anticipated event will mark the culmination of an exciting season filled with talent, emotion, and unforgettable performances from the three finalists - Will Moseley, Jack Blocker, and Abi Carter.

The finale will also mark the end of judge Katy Perry's tenure as a judge on the show, per her announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The other two judges for the series are Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

As the top 3 finalists gear up to compete for the title, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the crowning moment, which will air live on Sunday at 8 pm on ABC. Fans can also watch it the next day with a FuboTV or Hulu subscription.

Here are the various time zones in which you can tune in for the episode:

Time Zone Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 19, 8:00 PM Mountain Time Sunday, May 19, 9:00 PM Central Time Sunday, May 19, 10:00 PM Eastern Time Sunday, May 19, 11:00 PM

Throughout the season, viewers have been captivated by the journey of contestants from diverse backgrounds, each showcasing their unique vocal abilities and star potential. As for the prize money, the winner of the American Idol season 22 will get $250,000 and a recording deal with Hollywood Records, according to Distractify.

From soulful ballads to electrifying rock anthems, the competition has been fierce, with contestants pushing themselves to new heights in pursuit of their dreams.

The finale promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring special guest mentor Jon Bon Jovi, who will offer guidance and inspiration to the finalists. In addition to the intense competition, fans can look forward to spectacular performances from a lineup of renowned artists, including Nick Fradiani, New Kids On The Block, Jason Mraz, and many more.

As anticipation reaches its peak, audiences can tune in to ABC on Sunday, May 19, at 8 pm to witness the thrilling conclusion to American Idol season 22.