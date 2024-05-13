Who are the Final 3 in American Idol season 22? Prize money and more details

American Idol season 22 has already geared up for the finale episode after episode 17, which was released on May 12, reduced the contestants down to 3 from the Top 5 of season 22. The American vote decided on Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley as the three finalists of the season.

As for the prize money, the winner of the American Idol season 22 will get $250,000 and a recording deal with Hollywood Records, according to Distractify. The same reports also suggested that the contestants get $1000 per week for living costs and $1000 more for every finished recording.

Emmy Russell and Triston Harper became the ones to bite the dust right before the finale episode, as they fell short on votes and the other three took over.

The top 3 performers on episode 17 of American Idol season 22

Season 22 of American Idol has seen many themes like the Adele Night and Wizard of Oz grace its episodes. The latest episode was Disney Night, which had every contestant sing two Disney songs each. The guest mentor this week was Kane Brown, who brought out the full potential of the singers by giving them essential tips.

Abi Carter gave the opening performance and she sang Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid as her first song. She followed this up with The Chain from Guardians of the Galaxy, in her second performance later. For her first performance, Lionel said that her voice was made for Disney movies. Her second performance made Katy say that she was heading toward superstardom.

Jack Blocker, the second chosen one this season, went for Nobody's Fool from Cars 2 for his first performance. For his second song, he chose Space Oddity from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After his first song, Lionel said his stage name could be 'Jack Swagger,' while Katy suggested 'Jack Attack'. His second song choice was commended by Luke.

The third one to proceed to the finals, Will Moseley went with The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy from Toy Story 4. Luke thought it was a great song choice, and Katy called the performance soulful. For his second song of the night, Will went with Born to be Wild from D3: The Mighty Ducks. Lionel thought it was Incredible, while Luke thought it perfectly matched his voice.

The contestants who were sent home on episode 17 of American Idol season 22

Triston Harper was the second performer of the night after Abi Carter. He went with Almost There from The Princess and The Frog for his initial performance. Luke called him a "charmer" and said that "it was like watching Frank Sinatra up there". For his song two, Triston chose Life is a Highway from Cars. Katy called it one of his best vocals so far.

Then came Emmy Russell, who kicked it off with The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie. Katy said that her "miracle was on the way", while Lionel called her a stylist. Her second performance was Carried Me with You from Onward, which prompted Luke to ask her to be proud of what she had done on the show so far. He also said that the sky was the limit for her.

The end of the episode saw host Ryan Seacrest announce the winners who raked in the highest votes of the week. Thus, Will, Abi, and Jack went closer to becoming America's Next Singing Superstar.

The finale episode of American Idol season 22 will come out next Sunday, May 19, on NBC, at 6 pm ET.