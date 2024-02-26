Who is Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell? American Idol season 22 star’s life explored

Emmy Russell appeared on the recent audition episode 2 of American Idol season 22. The 24-year-old singer is the granddaughter of legendary country music singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away two years back at the age of 90.

Although nervous before, Emmy pulled through the audition as she performed her original 'Skinny,' a song about eating disorders. Impressing all three judges, Emmy teared up as she got the ticket to Hollywood.

She was exposed to singing and songwriting from a very early age because of her grandmother's influence. She took an immediate interest in the art form and started performing alongside her grandmom and at concerts.

Who is Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Emmy Russell?

Country music is a niche category. It doesn't have many popular names in its recent history, but Loretta Lynn is not unknown to many. The legend was able to make it big in the country music realm because of her unmatched skills and dedication. Deemed 'Queen of country music,' Loretta spent more than 50 years recording and doing live shows and holds three Grammys to her name.

Emmy Russell grew up seeing the artistry of her grandmother up close. She expectedly worked as an example for a young Emmy and interested her in music. Emmy started her musical journey with her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, a Country Music live fest held in Nashville, Tennessee, every year. Emmy shone alongside other country music stars at the famous concert.

The day of her debut performance also coincided with her grandmother's birthday. In a heartfelt message Emmy Russell wrote on her Instagram, she expressed how she felt performing on her grandma's birthday. She said:

"It’s all in honor of my grandma's birthday. Special group of humans playing…it’s pretty cool to start your career by thanking the person, my grandma, and honoring her by this being my first time alone with a guitar since her passing… I used to run from my family heritage and wanna make my own path."

She continued:

"I feel a deep conviction to thank, accept, and celebrate her, cause she believed in me from the start before anyone did. Not ashamed anymore. She was never ashamed of me… I’m a granddaughter, and I’m Emmy… it’s all a part of me!”

Emmy Russell's emotional audition on episode 2 of American Idol season 22

Going into the auditions, Emmy Russell introduced herself as Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, surprising the judges. In her intro video, Emmy took the viewers into the late Loretta Lynn's house. She showed them around Lynn's house turned memorial and said that growing up on the bus was normal.

She said she wanted to come to American Idol to challenge herself and "own it." Katy told her that her grandmom had her style, and that "if you've got your own style, you've got your own lane."

Her mom, Patsy Russell, backstage, was seen saying, "I think when you come from a musical family, the shadow is so big." She said you don't fill their shoes but make your own shadow.

After her performance, Katy Perry said, "Emmy, you're an A+ songwriter." Lionel and Luke also heavily approve of her performance and ask her not to feel pressured about her grandmom's legacy. They got her teary-eyed with three yeses and a Golden Ticket.

New episodes of American Idol season 22 drop every Sunday on ABC, at 8 pm ET.