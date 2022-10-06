Where will Loretta Lynn be buried? Funeral plans explored as tributes continue to pour in after country music icon’s death 

On Tuesday, October 4, country music legend Loretta Lynn passed away due to natural causes, as revealed by her family. The iconic singer and songwriter passed away peacefully in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, as per the family's statement.
Lynn was shifted from her house to a funeral home in Waverly on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from Radar, Loretta was planning her funeral shortly before her death as she wanted it to be perfect. The singer wanted her to be buried next to her late husband, Oliver, and their departed children, Jack Benny and Betty Sue.
Furthermore, the report revealed that the late singer wanted to be buried at the family cemetery on her 3,500 acre-ranch in Hurricane Mills.
Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90, had a career expanding six decades, starting from 1960. As such, it wouldn't be any exaggeration to say her music touched the lives of many fans belonging to different ages and walks of life. During her illustrious career, Lynn won three Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and eight Country Music Awards.
The Coal Miner's Daughter's journey from being poor and not being able to afford to live in a hotel to being one of the most successful singers has been commendable. Needless to say, different phases of her journey have impacted the lives of many of her admirers, who have been paying their respects to the departed.
Here are some of the reactions and tributes from netizens and fellow artists after Loretta Lynn passed away:
What was the cause of Loretta Lynn's demise?
Through their official statement, Lorretta Lynn's family revealed that the singer passed away peacefully in her sleep. Here's what the message from Lynn's family read:
"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
In the past, the country music legend had several health concerns, including the contraction of pneumonia multiple times, while also dealing with a broken arm in 2010. In 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. While in 2018, she fell and broke her hip.
In 2019, many rumors regarding her death were reported, which Lynn ultimately dismissed herself.
About Loretta Lynn's family
Lynn's husband, Oliver Vanetta "Doolittle" Lynn, died in 1996 at 69. In 2002, Loretta opened up about the problems she had in her marriage in a CBS interview and in her autobiography, Still Women Enough.
She spoke about how her husband cheated on her and had drinking issues, which further led to their fights. She tagged her 48-year-long marriage to Oliver as "one of the hardest love stories."
Loretta was a mother to six children:
- Betty Sue Lynn (born 1948)
- Jack Benny Lynn (born 1948)
- Ernest Ray "Ernie" Lynn (born1951)
- Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn (born 1952)
- Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen Lynn (twins born in 1964).
Two of her eldest children, Betty and Jack, passed away in 2013 and 1984, respectively.