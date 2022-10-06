Create

Where will Loretta Lynn be buried? Funeral plans explored as tributes continue to pour in after country music icon’s death 

Coal Miner
Coal Miner's Daughter, Loretta Lynn, passed away on Tuesday (Image via Instagra/lorettalynnofficial)
On Tuesday, October 4, country music legend Loretta Lynn passed away due to natural causes, as revealed by her family. The iconic singer and songwriter passed away peacefully in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, as per the family's statement.

Lynn was shifted from her house to a funeral home in Waverly on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from Radar, Loretta was planning her funeral shortly before her death as she wanted it to be perfect. The singer wanted her to be buried next to her late husband, Oliver, and their departed children, Jack Benny and Betty Sue.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the late singer wanted to be buried at the family cemetery on her 3,500 acre-ranch in Hurricane Mills.

Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90, had a career expanding six decades, starting from 1960. As such, it wouldn't be any exaggeration to say her music touched the lives of many fans belonging to different ages and walks of life. During her illustrious career, Lynn won three Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and eight Country Music Awards.

The Coal Miner's Daughter's journey from being poor and not being able to afford to live in a hotel to being one of the most successful singers has been commendable. Needless to say, different phases of her journey have impacted the lives of many of her admirers, who have been paying their respects to the departed.

Here are some of the reactions and tributes from netizens and fellow artists after Loretta Lynn passed away:

Loretta Lynn contributed enormously to the world of Country Music. All of us adored and loved her. 💜 https://t.co/M8LIXNu3IQ
She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/VqwmkcOAqy
The world lost a legend. We lost a sister.Love you Loretta❤️🌺. ⁦@LorettaLynnhttps://t.co/bQUEb87U4U
Loretta Lynn had more songs banned from radio than every other male country artist combined in the 20th century. https://t.co/IOchPjwmWL
Thank you for always being that friend we could count on, Loretta Lynn. ❤️ https://t.co/QAlcZrZnNr
Joyous. Fierce. One of a kind. I loved meeting and working with Loretta Lynn ❤️🕊🙏🏼 https://t.co/URWipcVp6K
Loretta LynnApril 14, 1932, Butcher Hollow, KY - October 4, 2022, Hurricane Mills, TN https://t.co/KQQElzEg96
I love this photograph of Loretta Lynn and her family. She grew up poor and was already a mother of four before she came to prominence. That real life experience infused her music and made it truly great. ❤️ https://t.co/fjbKMQJ3tz
My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel. https://t.co/X5IqiD63an
I’ll never forget meeting Loretta Lynn and her home was one of my most memorable and favorite locations to ever visit. She was the most kind person you’d ever meet. Rest in Peace https://t.co/8IEd53tY4F
I have always loved this performance of the woman in country music honoring Loretta Lynn! ❤️ @reba https://t.co/CmxvIpGdiO
Sad to hear about the passing of Mother Loretta Lynn , recieved a message from Bo Lynn letting me know she past away . She called me son like I was one of her own . When my mother died she told me I could call her mom . She was an icon a legend her memories will live forever 🙏 https://t.co/B24h7rXCV3
Loretta Lynn. Beautiful and her music is immortal. https://t.co/k89fbdg4hW
‘My first Female Vocalist was handed to me by Loretta Lynn. That moment is burned in my brain: what I was wearing, how I felt. I was just so wide-eyed. I could not believe it was happening that way. That moment will forever stick out as a really important one for me.’ — ML https://t.co/8kLmKP1wCS
Nearly all of my heroes are musicians. RIP Loretta Lynn. You were one of the first to make the list.
The Coal Miner's Daughter has died. Loretta Lynn passes at age 90. https://t.co/DUryPeqS30
Another era has ended in the death of Loretta Lynn. Goodbye Lorettey, as her coal miner daddy would call her. May God bless her family and all who mourn over her in Jesus name. https://t.co/GF6We4sFXG

What was the cause of Loretta Lynn's demise?

Through their official statement, Lorretta Lynn's family revealed that the singer passed away peacefully in her sleep. Here's what the message from Lynn's family read:

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."

In the past, the country music legend had several health concerns, including the contraction of pneumonia multiple times, while also dealing with a broken arm in 2010. In 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. While in 2018, she fell and broke her hip.

In 2019, many rumors regarding her death were reported, which Lynn ultimately dismissed herself.

About Loretta Lynn's family

Lynn's husband, Oliver Vanetta "Doolittle" Lynn, died in 1996 at 69. In 2002, Loretta opened up about the problems she had in her marriage in a CBS interview and in her autobiography, Still Women Enough.

She spoke about how her husband cheated on her and had drinking issues, which further led to their fights. She tagged her 48-year-long marriage to Oliver as "one of the hardest love stories."

Loretta was a mother to six children:

  • Betty Sue Lynn (born 1948)
  • Jack Benny Lynn (born 1948)
  • Ernest Ray "Ernie" Lynn (born1951)
  • Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn (born 1952)
  • Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen Lynn (twins born in 1964).

Two of her eldest children, Betty and Jack, passed away in 2013 and 1984, respectively.

