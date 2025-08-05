American Ninja Warrior returns for season 18 as NBC renews the hit competition series

NBC officially confirmed on August 4 that American Ninja Warrior will return for season 18. The announcement comes shortly after the season 17 National Finals began airing, aligning the show's momentum with plans for its next installment. The renewal marks another chapter for the long-running competition, which has featured elite athletes tackling increasingly complex obstacle courses.Returning to host the new season are Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall. A premiere date has not yet been set, but casting is already in progress, and the new season is expected to introduce updated race formats and course designs.NBC confirms American Ninja Warrior season 18 with new race format and returning hostsThree-lane racing format coming in season 18Early-round contest format in season 18 will feature a fresh supersized three-lane track. This will let three athletes compete concurrently rather than the two-person events seen in more modern forms. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDesigned to raise the intensity of the qualifying stages, the modification calls for competitors to preserve speed and precision as they face directly against two adversaries.This alteration may affect how participants approach the course, especially in places where pacing and risk decisions become essential, since it follows the show's recent move toward race-based formats. The change to three-lane racing indicates the show's ongoing work to adjust its competition format and uphold top-tier standards.All-racing structure for season 18 National FinalsNBC has also confirmed that the National Finals for season 18 will retain the all-racing format introduced during season 17. Direct, bracket-style races will include the finalists, with each round eliminating one athlete until a victor is decided. This method gives real-time rivalry more weight and eliminates the solitary runs formerly employed in the last phase. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe American Ninja Warrior champion will receive a grand prize of $250,000. Speed and clean execution across all obstacles will be key to advancing through each round. With the race-based format now extended to the Finals, athletes must prepare not only for physical endurance but also strategic decisions under pressure.Casting now open for aspiring NinjasApplications are now open for those interested in competing on American Ninja Warrior season 18. To apply, prospective candidates can go to ANWcasting.com. The process consists of submitting a video, giving personal and athletic history, and addressing questions about physical readiness and desire for participation in the contest.Casting is open until production starts; the show's team will contact chosen candidates. Like in past years, entrants span a wide spectrum, including first-time applicants, former athletes, and rejoining competitors.Season 17 National Finals introduced new competitive standards View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeason 17's National Finals launched the bracket-style racing format. Based on their performance in the Semifinals, sixty finalists were split into 15 teams of four. With the fastest moving on, every athlete raced head-to-head over many rounds inside their group.Among those were Kai Beckstrand (0:44.09), Isaiah Thomas (0:44.17), and Jay Lewis (0:46.08) in remarkable performances in the first round. These times emphasized the growing importance of speed as a determining factor in success.The updated format led to multiple close finishes and highlighted a shift in athlete preparation. According to Daniel Gil, a former champion and American Ninja Warrior season 17 finalist, the competition is now focused not just on completion but on doing so faster than the opponent.Catch American Ninja Warrior season 17 on NBC every Monday at 8 PM ET and stream on Peacock.