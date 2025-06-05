“Any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation”— Love Island’s Kyle Ashman denies alleged involvement in machete attack that led to his removal

Kyle Ashman was announced as one of the single contestants for season 12 of ITV's long-running show, Love Island. However, just days before the premiere, the producers removed him from the show, stating that he would no longer be entering the villa due to "personal reasons."

Ad

While the Love Island producers did not specify the "personal reasons" behind Kyle's exit, The Sun exclusively reported on June 3 that he was removed from the show over his involvement in a machete attack.

According to the report, network executives learned he had been arrested on February 28 on suspicion of a machete attack over an alleged £3,000 debt involving a 38-year-old man.

The publication also shared an immediate statement made by Kyle. While reacting to being axed from the reality show, he strongly denied having any involvement in the incident.

Ad

Trending

"I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterization," his statement read.

Why was Kyle Ashman removed from the Love Island season 12 cast lineup?

Ad

On June 3, 2025, The Sun reported that one of the contestants announced for Love Island season 12 was taken out of the show after the producers learned that he was suspected of getting arrested on February 28 and was soon released without any repercussions.

The publication also shared the statement released by the Staffordshire Police department, which handled the case.

According to the statement, officers were called to a social club on Riverway, Stafford, at 7:40 pm on Friday, February 28, following reports of a fight and that someone had been glassed outside.

Ad

Upon visiting the scene, the police learned that some of the men involved in the attack were wearing masks. They were also carrying weapons, which they used to beat people to carry out their mission of recovering £3,000 debt from a 38-year-old.

"Some of the men involved were wearing masks and were carrying weapons. Two men went to hospital after suffering injuries at the scene. Both have since been discharged," the statement read.

Ad

The statement continued,

"A man and a woman suffered minor injuries at the scene but did not want any medical treatment. Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and have been actively carrying out inquiries to find out more about what happened."

Ad

The report further noted that two Stafford-based 22-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of wounding and affray. They were then questioned in custody and bailed with certain conditions while police's inquiries continue.

One of the force's spokeswomen later confirmed to The Sun that "both suspects had been released with no further action last month".

On June 4, the axed Love Island season 12 contestant Kyle posted an Instagram video after the news got wide attention, trying to explain his side of the story.

Ad

“I just came on here to say, I’m sure you’ve heard the news circulating, I’m innocent, there was no further action. I’m not a bad guy honestly, I’m not a bad guy. I’m a normal guy from a normal place, an opportunity arose to find love, I grabbed it with both hands and it’s been taken away from me," he said in the video.

Ad

Further in the video, the axed Love Island contestant shared that he has been seeing a lot of support pages about him recently. Based on what some fans hoped, he noted that he wanted to enter the show just to prove to everyone that he wasn't a "bad guy."

On June 4, Deadline reported that Love Island producers had found a replacement for Kyle. The publication confirmed that his position will be filled by Irish rugby player Conor Philips.

Ad

Love Island season 12 will premiere on ITV from June 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More