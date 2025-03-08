"Are entrepreneurs born or made?" — Shark Tank Lori Greiner shares insights on why luck and natural ability matter in business

On March 8, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner shared her perspective on whether entrepreneurs are born with natural business instincts or develop them over time. In an Instagram video post, she asked,

Ad

"Let me ask you something, Are entrepreneurs born or made?"

She clarified that entrepreneurial success involves a mix of natural talent and acquired skills. Although some might possess an inherent entrepreneurial nature, the Shark Tank investor underscored that experience, diligence, and persistence also significantly contribute to succeeding.

Shark Tank Lori Greiner on entrepreneurship: The role of luck, natural ability, and hard work

Greiner’s perspective on entrepreneurial success

Ad

Trending

Ad

In her Instagram post, Greiner explained her perspective that some individuals have an entrepreneurial spirit from the beginning, which gives them an advantage. The Shark Tank investor wrote,

"Here’s my take—I believe it’s a blend."

Greiner discussed how entrepreneurship involves both natural traits and acquired skills, writing,

"Some people are naturally lucky & born with an entrepreneurial spirit & what it takes. And that of course gives them an edge."

Ad

Her statement suggests that while some individuals may have an inherent advantage, others can develop entrepreneurial skills through persistence and learning. She noted,

"You can also shape who you are by experience & hard work...If you’re willing to put in the effort & drive - you too can be entrepreneurial!"

Greiner's Instagram post got her followers involved by inviting debate on the issue. This reflects her conviction that entrepreneurship is not limited to those with natural talent. The post of the Shark Tank investor identifies both circumstances and personal effort as being crucial to an entrepreneur's success.

Ad

Lori Greiner’s background and business approach

Ad

Lori Greiner has established herself as an inventor, entrepreneur, and investor. She began with one product and developed it into a multimillion-dollar company. She has invented and sold more than 1,000 products and has 120 patents. Greiner is known for being able to judge the potential of new products, having a 90% success rate on products she has introduced.

She oversees everything from product development to market delivery, handling legal and patent processes. As a Shark Tank investor, she has helped businesses grow, including Scrub Daddy, one of the show's top successes. Known for spotting market trends, she has invested in various industries like home organization, kitchen gadgets, and consumer technology.

Ad

Ad

The investment strategy of the Shark Tank investor is based on bringing to market products with beneficial functions. In addition to business, Greiner has given back through speaking and writing. Her book, Invent It, Sell It, Bank It, offers a step-by-step approach to creating an idea into a thriving business.

She has delivered keynotes for businesses including Chase, Adobe, IBM, and PayPal, where she discussed entrepreneurship and product creation.

Throughout her career, Greiner has shown that entrepreneurship is a combination of vision, flexibility, and determination—supporting her belief that while some people may have innate business acumen, experience and hard work are also essential.

Watch Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET, or stream anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback