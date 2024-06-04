Ashton's accident on Below Deck season 6: What exactly happened?

Below Deck, the Bravo reality series, has never been short of conflicts, arguments, and drama between crew members. There have also been several situations where the crew faces scary situations, whether it's harsh weather conditions or the ocean waves.

One of the deckhands on season 6, Ashton Pienaar faced a life-and-death situation when he was pulled by the rope into the water. With his foot stuck, Ashton was unable to breathe and could have drowned if Bravo's cameraman Brent didn't step up to help.

Looking back at the accident, Ashton revealed in season 6 episode 11 that he was grateful to be alive. When he was in the water, he couldn't comprehend what was happening, and he said:

"What really surprised me watching that footage is how quickly I'm in that water. I'm just thanking God right now that I'm sitting here watching this and that it's not a completely different scenario. I've been given a second chance here. You kind of get reminded about what's important."

Below Deck season 6: Ashton says his foot could have been ripped off if he wasn't saved in time

On the Below Deck season 6 episode from 2018, deckhand Ashton Pienaar was saved from a terrible accident and was immediately pulled overboard. This happened when Ashton was helping the line tow the tender when the crew was about to leave the Puna'auia, Tahiti port. Ashton didn't realize he was staying in the wrong spot, and the rope took control of his ankle, pulling him into the water.

The Below Deck cast member was struggling to breathe in water with his foot tied to the line, and his co-worker Rhylee Gerber gave a signal for help on the radio. But there wasn't much time, and quickly, cameraman Brent Freeburg jumped to loosen the line so that Ashton would have the room to swim toward the yacht or the nearby boat.

Later when Ashton got back safely, he reflected on the experience. He shared that it was scary even talking about it. He explained that if Brent hadn't helped him, Ashton's foot would have been separated from his body due to the immense force of the line, and he wouldn't have been able to survive as he was struggling to breathe underwater. Ashton said:

"I thought my foot was off. As I hit the water, I was fighting to get my head up, to get air. I realized the line is going to now take tension. That was the most intense force that I've ever felt in my life — the way that that line tightened around my ankle. In that moment, I mentally prepared myself for my foot to be ripped off."

He continued thanking Brent's efforts to get him back safe. Ashton further stated:

"Nobody would have got to me in time to stop the bleeding and I would have bled out in the water. Brent managed to get those lines up just in time. I owe my life to the guy."

The Below Deck star had a few bruises on his leg. After the incident, the deckhand shared his tips to show gratitude to his crew members for checking up and taking care of him after the scary experience.

To see Ashton's journey on the show, stream Below Deck exclusively on Bravo TV.