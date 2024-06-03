Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Release date and timings for all regions

Below Deck Mediterranean, the hit Bravo reality TV series, is back with a new season. This time the cast members and Mustique crew include Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Johnathan Shillingford, bosun Iain Maclean, deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallagher, Gael Cameron, and stew Bri Muller. Aesha Scott from seasons 4 and 5 is returning to the show alongside Elena Dubaich.

The upcoming season 9 is set to premiere on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9/8c, exclusively on Bravo TV and the next day on the streaming platform Peacock. Mentioned below are the release timings for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 pm PT, Monday

Mountain Time (MT): 7:00 pm MT, Monday

Central Time (CT): 8:00 pm CT, Monday

Eastern Time (ET): 9:00 pm ET, Monday

British Summer Time (BST): 2:00 am BST, Tuesday

Central European Time (CET): 3:00 am CET, Tuesday

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): 4:00 am MSK, Tuesday

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am IST, Tuesday

China Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am CST, Tuesday

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10:00 am JST, Tuesday

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11:00 am AEST, Tuesday

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): 2:00 pm NZDT, Tuesday

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Fans can expect heartfelt moments and love triangles

On Below Deck Mediterranean season 9, Captain Sandy Yawn and her Mustique crew will travel to Athens, Greece where they will face challenges with management and dealing with the guests. The first look teaser posted to the Bravo YouTube channel on April 23, 2024 hints at the drama between cast members under Yawn's leadership.

As per the teaser description, season 9 will welcome Aesha Scott, a familiar face for the audience. It will be interesting to see her bond with her co-workers and establish a connection with the new captain. Fans can also expect a dreamy proposal from Yawn's side to her long-term partner Leah Shafer.

The teaser description mentions:

"In this sneak peek, Aesha Scott makes her return just in time for "the hardest management situation" of her career, and Captain Sandy Yawn poses one of the most important questions of her life."

According to the official Bravo press release, viewers will witness a medical emergency on the yacht while the crew faces harsh weather conditions. It states how the deckhand and chefs try to provide a "five-star experience" to the yacht while the lack of communication between the cast affects their performance.

Due to the boatmance situation and problems linked to time management, the crew will face issues.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 will surprise the audience with unique twists, conflicts, and arguments between the cast members as they try to provide premium service to the guests and maintain the caliber of the yacht. The press release mentions:

"Amidst a saga of delayed provisions, managing a complicated interior department, and a medical emergency, Aesha strives to ensure the guests are treated to a five-star service experience. Meanwhile, the deck crew faces its own hurdles and must learn that communication is key in order to successfully get through the season."

It further mentions that Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 will be full of heartfelt moments and complicated love triangles.

"This season’s boatmances stir up waves of tension as two crewmates find themselves with their sights set on a mutual love interest causing disruptions among departments. A personal relationship also tests a deckhand’s budding romance, leading them to make a tough decision."

Stream Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 on Bravo on June 3.