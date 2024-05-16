Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy Yawn gets married to Leah Shafer in Fort Lauderdale

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean recently married her long-time partner, Leah Schafer. The ceremony took place on a yacht in Fort Lauderdale on May 11, 2024, with their friends, family, and a few members of the Bravo network present.

She confirmed the news through her Instagram, where she announced:

"On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be!"

Captain Sandy also expressed gratitude to the families, friends, and all the guests while she shared beautiful pictures. She continued:

"It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name! Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship..."

55 guests, including a few Bravo celebrities, attended Below Deck Mediterranean captain's wedding

On May 11, 2024, Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy Yawn married gospel singer Leah Shafer, having been together for over five years. The ceremony was held on a super yacht, “She’s a 10 Too.” There were 55 guests, along with a few Bravo celebrities.

Bravo stars, including crew members Aesha Scott, Kate Chastain, and Dave White, attended the ceremony. Nadine Rajabi, the showrunner for Below Deck Mediterranean, officiated the ceremony. Dave White was present on two duties: as a guest and as a chef for the wedding feast.

Captain Sandy shared more through her Instagram post, which read:

"If you’re wondering , Yes it was filmed. Thank you to our Bravo family. We love you. Stay tuned June 3r on below deck med. @nadinerajabi thank you for marrying us , we love you."

So, for all the Below Deck Mediterranean fans who were wondering, they are also in for a treat because there were cameras present, which filmed the ceremony.

Captain Sandy Yawn's wedding ceremony (Image via Instagram/ @captainsandrayawn)

Captain Sandy wore a white Veronica Beard suit for the ceremony, while Leah Shafer dazzled in a gown by Leah De Gloria with off-shoulder sleeves and intricate beading.

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple was off to spend their honeymoon on the boat, the Florida Keys. Sandy shared the news through an Instagram post, where she posted a honeymoon photo of herself and Leah.

Sandy captioned the photo with:

“Honeymoon in the keys.”

Sandy and Leah's relationship

At first, they connected through Facebook in 2018, where Leah posted a comment congratulating Sandy for the success of Below Deck Mediterranean. Leah later confessed that she thought Captain Sandy was hot.

They got engaged just a few months ago, in September 2023. Before that, Sandy and Leah dated for about five years, after which the former planned a romantic beach proposal to pop the big question.

Sandy expressed herself through an interview at the time with E! News:

“I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years. I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first,” she said.

Captain Sandy also shared the big news via Instagram, where she captioned their photos with:

"It's official! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS," she captioned the post. "We are engaged! Stay tuned for wedding."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 will premiere on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.