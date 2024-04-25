Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 trailer teases a proposal, a homecoming, and more

The hit Bravo TV series Below Deck Mediterranean is back with a new season set to be released on June 3, 2024, at 9/8c exclusively on Bravo and the next day on Peacock. The upcoming season 9 promises drama between the crew alongside introducing new faces to the show.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9's first look was posted to the official Bravo YouTube channel on April 23, 2024. The sneak peek description reads:

"In this sneak peek, Aesha Scott makes her return just in time for "the hardest management situation" of her career, and Captain Sandy Yawn poses one of the most important questions of her life."

It further mentions that the upcoming season will be full of shocking revelations as a potential love triangle might be formed. Season 9 will also showcase a heartfelt moment between Captain Sandy and her partner, Leah, that will "leave everyone in tears."

"This season’s boatmances stir up waves of tension as two crewmates find themselves with their sights set on a mutual love interest causing disruptions among departments. A personal relationship also tests a deckhand’s budding romance, leading them to make a tough decision."

This is Captain Sandy Yawn's eighth time returning to Below Deck Mediterranean as a chief stew.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 - Boatmances, conflicts, and more

Familiar faces

The Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 premiere episode will introduce the cast members Chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallagher, and Gael Cameron, and stew Bri Muller to the audience.

The 75-minute episode will focus on Captain Sandy Yawn's strategy to highlight teamwork within the crew to make the attendees on the 180-foot M/Y Mustique happy. In the trailer, she mentions the importance of unity and cooperation among crew members:

"We're a team, team work makes the dream work."

However, by the looks of it, things could go wrong. Multiple clips from the sneak peek teaser hint at conflicts and arguments between chefs and deckhands. Viewers will see more of this drama once the first episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 premieres.

Apart from Captain Sandy, former season 4 and 5 cast member Aesha Scott will return to the Bravo series alongside Elena Dubaich. In a confessional interview clip, she shared her nervousness:

"I have so many butterflies. I'm just so excited to prove myself. It's my homecoming."

Boatmances and Conflicts

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 was filmed in Athens, Greece with the Mustique crew. As per the Bravo press release, Captain Sandy and her crew will face challenges linked to harsh weather conditions and "tumultuous waves."

While traveling to Greece, the crew will make quick decisions to serve the guests on time while suffering from mechanical issues and "late-night demands." It further states:

"Amidst a saga of delayed provisions, managing a complicated interior department and a medical emergency, Aesha strives to ensure the guests are treated to a five-star service experience. Meanwhile, the deck crew faces its own hurdles and must learn that communication is key in order to successfully get through the season."

The new Below Deck Mediterranean season trailer hints at "delayed provisions" and overlooking a "complicated interior department." Due to a lack of communication, the crew will find it difficult to follow instructions and complete their specific chores on time.

They will also face challenges linked to management due to a boatmance situation. Viewers will also witness a planned proposal from Captain Sandy to her partner, Leah Shafer.

Stream Below Deck Mediterranean seasons 1 to 8 on Peacock TV. The new season will be available on the Bravo TV website or app.