Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The hit Bravo TV series Below Deck Mediterranean is back with a new season. This season's cast includes Captain Sandy Yawn and familiar faces such as Aesha Scott and Elena Dubaich. Apart from them, chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, and Deckhand Joe Bradley will also be joining the new season.

The upcoming Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 will premiere on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9/8c, exclusively on Bravo TV. The show is described as:

"The crew members of the Ionian Princess, a luxury yacht, deal with day-to-day life and personal affairs while also trying to provide optimal service to their elite clientele."

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9

1) Sandy Yawn - @captainsandrayawn

Captain Sandy Yawn has previously appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean. This time, she is replacing Captain Lee Rosbach. With 36 years of experience in the yachting industry, Sandy's authoritative approach will be evident in season 9. Fans can also expect a proposal from Sandy to her long-term partner, Leah Shafer.

2) Aesha Scott - @aesha_jean

Aesha Scott is a familiar face. Before her appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean season 9, she was a part of seasons 1, 2, 4, and 5, where she worked as a Chief Stew and a second stew, respectively. This season will put Aesha's management skills to the test. After work, she likes to read and prefers practicing yoga in her free time.

3) Johnathan Shillingford - @shillingfordj

Johnathan Shillingford (Image via Instagram/@shillingfordj)

Chef Johnathan Shillingford is one of the cast members for Below Deck Mediterranean season 9. Having seven years of experience in the yachting industry, Johnathan is fond of traveling to places such as French Polynesia and the Tuamotu islands.

4) Joe Bradley - @joebradley_

Joe Bradley (Image via Instagram/@joebradley_)

Deckhand Joe Bradley has also joined the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9. He is originally from Spain and has three years of experience in the yachting industry. Joe likes to participate in off-boat outdoor activities such as rock climbing, go-karting, and swimming.

5) Nathan Gallagher - @nathanjgallagher_

Nathan Gallagher (Image via Instagram/@nathanjgallagher_)

Deckhand Nathan considers himself a funny person who makes everyone laugh. Despite having a two-year experience in the field, Nathan is ready to show his adaptability skills in the upcoming season. According to him, working on a boat builds genuine friendships and connections, which usually might not happen in everyday life.

6) Gael Cameron - @gaellcameron

Gael Cameron (Image via Instagram/@gaellcameron)

Gael is a deckhand from Australia. She considers her work field a "dream job," but it can be difficult to stay away from family due to traveling. Gael's favorite place to travel is Thailand. When she's not working, Gael likes to participate in hobbies such as free diving and scuba diving.

7) Elena Dubaich - @thebalkanbicuit

Elena Dubaich (Image via Bravo TV)

Stew Elena Dubaich has eight years of experience in the yachting field. Elena thinks transitioning back to everyday life at home is a challenge for most people in the yachting industry, as the boating lifestyle can be "addictive" due to the low-effort routine. Apart from being a stew, Elena is a massage therapist, personal trainer, and yoga instructor.

8) Bri Muller - @bri.g.muller

With three years of experience as a stew, Bri Muller has joined the season 9 cast. In her career, two of her favorite places she has been to include the US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Bri told The Daily Dish on April 23, 2024, that most people don't know "land sickness is a thing," and employees who work on a boat often face that after being near the sea for so long.

Stream Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 from Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9/8c onwards exclusively on Bravo TV and the next day on Peacock.