Below Deck season 11: How old is Nick Tatlock? Age, personal details and more explored

Following Anthony Iracane’s exit from Below Deck season 11, Chef Nick Tatlock, 40, was recently added on board. Along with his experience and confident personality, he certainly has brought positivity on deck. With 22 years of experience in the culinary field, he feels that age is just a number.

Former crew member Anthony Iracane was fired due to poor performance and replaced with Chef Tatlock. He describes himself as follows:

"I’ve been a chef for 22 years. I think I lost my mind a long time ago. Maybe, I talk to myself too much, I have a few little ticks and go a little bit loopy sometimes, but I’m harmless crazy. You know, I’m not about to murder anyone."

Below Deck season 11: All we know about Nick Tatlock

With 22 years of experience, crew members were wondering about Nick’s age when he revealed:

"Yachting is something that keeps me youthful."

He revealed his age in the promo, when he said, he is 40 and will soon turn 41.

Nick has more experience and skills than the previous chef on Below Deck. After he came on board, Captain Kerry welcomed him by saying:

"I’ve seen you been on some big boats, so I’m not here to teach you how to cook… Of course, work well with the interior team."

Nick’s Instagram presence

His Instagram shows how he loves his work, showcasing some of his best works as a world-class chef. Nick enjoys his free time with his friends and likes exploring new places.

Nick’s Instagram also shows his focus on his body and maintaining his physical appearance.

His family and background

Even though his social media accounts show him engaged in many activities and going places, there is no mention of his family or partner. Hence, few details are available regarding his marital status and any children or siblings he might have.

Chef Nick Tatlock on Below Deck season 11

Compared to all the previous chefs on Below Deck, Nick might have the most experience.

He is comparatively older than most crew members on Below Deck. Hence, it would be interesting to see how he balances his life with his fellow boatmates. Fans know how the rest of the crew enjoys late night-outs and exploring a town now and then. It remains to be seen how Nick partakes in these activities.

On the show, Nick will be working with Chief Stew Fraser Olender and other team members aboard the St. David.

Below Deck season 11 airs on Mondays at 9 pm ET on Bravo and streams on Peacock the next day.