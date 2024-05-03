“I should never have done it” — Jill Zarin talks about recent Below Deck appearance

Bravo recently had a major crossover when RHONY star Jill Zarin appeared on Below Deck season 11. The former Bravo star appeared on a show in an episode in April and became known as one of the most demanding guests onboard, even though she was not the primary guest.

The former The Real Housewives of New York star recently addressed her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live. The radio talk show host said there was a lot of criticism around the televised vacation she took and told her she was being called "impossible" and "high maintenance."

Jeff assured her that he didn't think it was "that bad" and told her he was high maintenance as well, especially if he was spending a lot of money on something. Zarin said that she didn't either. Jeff, however, said that he did tip well.

Zarin explained that she also tipped the cast and explained that one of them implied that she was a "freeloader." She further explained that she had paid for the hotel they stayed at and that the cost of the cruise was divided among the guests.

Meanwhile, Jeff and his associates were shocked that they had to be on Below Deck season 11. He asked why anyone would do that, and Jill responded:

"I should never have done it, obviously, but $45,000 for two nights and then the tip, they tell you they already take money from you pre-tip and then you can add to it. So we added another $6,000 to the tip, which in hindsight was stupid."

Jill Zarin attributes being cranky on Below Deck to starvation

In a recent conversation with Jeff Lewis, the former Bravo celebrity opened up about her recent appearance on Below Deck season 11 episode 9. During the conversation, Jill Zarin explained how much money they paid during their trip, including their time on the Bravo show.

"We gave a $10,000 a day tip for eight people so per meal it came to like $2,000 per person per day per meal and we didn't eat two meals. As you saw on the show, lunch was a disaster as Barb apologized and dinner was a disaster of which I think the chef was, you know, soon after fired."

"So we didn't eat and if I was a little cranky, well it could be because I was starving and I kept on asking for an apple or a piece of fruit nobody would give me any," she continued.

Jeff Lewis said that maybe since he knew Jill Zarin, he could see that she was not trying to be difficult while on Below Deck. She was trying to create an experience for the rest of the guests and was giving people advice. He added that the RHONY alum's behavior didn't affect him as much as it affected other viewers.

What happened in Below Deck season 11 episode 9?

Jill Zarin, her boyfriend, and six other people were aboard the Below Deck charter St. David in a recent episode. Throughout her time on the show, Jill gave the crew recommendations and suggestions for better guest experiences, including giving the primary guests a button bell to get prompt service.

Things took a turn for the worse during dinner when Chef Anthony served an appetizer but had no vegetarian option for the primary guest, Melinda. Fraser called the service a "disaster" while in conversation with the captain, but Anthony later explained that he had a chat with Jill, who didn't mention a vegetarian appetizer.

Kerry believed Jill was "rattling" their cage "too much," which is why the Below Deck cast started focusing on the RHONY alum but noted that they should be focused on the primary.

"They are our number one. He is in charge of that. That's his f*ck up and it's a major f*ck up. He's out of his depth and he's just imploding. I can't afford these mistakes anymore.

Below Deck season 11 airs episodes every Monday on Bravo.