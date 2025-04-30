"Attract capital back to Canada" - Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary outlines the ‘path forward’ for the country

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on April 29, 2025, where he discussed the immediate next step for Canada now that Mark Carney's Liberal Party is back in power. The clip was taken from his interview with Daniela Cambone on The Daniela Cambone Show, and Kevin outlined the ‘path forward’ for Canada.

Ad

The Shark Tank star thinks that the reappointed government should start by working on attracting capital back to Canada, as he believes the country's investment climate took a major hit over the past decade due to policies like C69 and the carbon tax, introduced by the same government.

"The path forward is to attract capital back to Canada, because it has abandoned Canada over the last decade. And even if you ask the pension plans in Canada and Canada's sovereign wealth, they don't invest in Canada anymore. Canada's not investable. You just can't get a deal done anymore, and everybody knows that. It's The Dirty truth," he said in the interview.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary deems C69 and the carbon tax policies responsible for the lack of investment issue

Ad

The latest clip that he shared showed Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary during an interview with Daniela Cambone on The Daniela Cambone Show. The news anchor asked him what he believed the path forward for Canada now that Mark Carney is reappointed as the Prime Minister of the country.

Kevin said the best way forward for Canada is to bring investment back, as he believes money has been leaving the country for the past decade. He pointed out that even Canadian pension funds and the national wealth fund don’t invest in Canada anymore. The Shark Tank star called Canada "not investable" and said it’s now so bad that people can't even close deals there.

Ad

"Even if you ask the pension plans in Canada and Canada sovereign wealth, they don't invest in Canada anymore. Canada's not investable. You just can't get a deal done anymore and everybody knows that. It's The Dirty truth," he said.

Kevin blamed the Impact Assessment Act C69, passed by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for the problem. The act changed how major projects are reviewed for environmental and economic impact. Though meant to improve assessments, it faced strong criticism from industry leaders, who said it caused delays and made it harder to get approval for resource projects.

Ad

Ad

The Shark Tank star warned that Canada will struggle to attract investment unless C-69 is repealed. He questioned why investors would trust a government that insists on keeping C-69 and the carbon tax in place—policies he says undermine the country’s competitiveness.

"Why would they want to come back when they have so many other alternatives all around the world? And that's the challenge for Carney. If he really wants to "build, baby build", as he said in his acceptance speech, he's got to get rid of C69 and he's got to at least pause with the carbon taxes to compete with dollars," he added.

Ad

Kevin stated that if Carney wants to solve the lack of investment problem, then he would have to solve the issues created by policies like C69 and the carbon tax.

"I think the opposition in the context of the Conservatives, [Carney's] going to have a hell of a time getting a budget done if he keeps telling everybody, "We're going to ram down carbon taxes on every business in Canada and I'm going to keep C69 in. I see you can't get any deals done". That's not gonna be easy," the Shark Tank concluded.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More