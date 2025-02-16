Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell's son, Baylee, to compete on American Idol season 23

Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell's son, Baylee Littrell will compete on American Idol season 23 when it premieres on ABC on March 9, 2025. Brian mentioned his son's participation in his interview with Today on February 15, 2025. Expressing his excitement about his son's future, he said:

“He’s actually on the new American Idol this season, which is a little caveat of information.”

Baylee also announced his participation through a February 6 Instagram post, featuring a photo for the American Idol sign stand. In the caption, he mentioned that he auditioned for the show and teased that the viewers might get to see him perform during season 23 premiere episode.

"Well guys😁recently I had the opportunity to audition for @americanidol 🙏🏼Tune in to see the season premiere and what happens on 3/9/25!" he wrote in the caption.

Brian commented on his son's post, cheering him and wishing him good luck for the ABC show.

“Bubba I can’t wait!!!!! Good Luck we’re all counting on you hahaha,” Brian commented.

Future American Idol participant Baylee's father Brian Littrell reflects on his son's childhood memories with the Backstreet Boys

In the Today interview, Brian Littrell not only talked about Baylee's appearance on American Idol season 23 but also his son's journey with Backstreet Boys. He reminisced about how Baylee grew up touring with the band.

Brian recalled a text he received from Baylee earlier that day, in which his son asked how he managed to put so much efforts into his career. Reflecting on the text, the singer noted that Baylee was working very hard for his American Idol participation and that he was proud of his son for it.

“He was just texting me last night, going, ‘Dad, dude, how do you do this? Like, it’s hard work’. He’s been busting his butt, and I’m super proud of him. He kind of gets a new sense of reality of what this is,” Brian said.

Brian added that he was the first Backstreet Boy band member to have a child, and Baylee used to accompany them when they were on the road for their tour. As a young boy, the future American Idol contestant also often used to take the mic to introduce the band before their performance.

The singer shared another story about his son when he was around 7 or 8 years old. He recalled visiting a convenience store or a drug store where Baylee found the Millennium album among other CDs and soon excitedly realized that it was his dad on the album cover.

“He tells this joke about being at a convenience store or a drug store, and there was a ‘Millennium’ album, in the casing of all these CDs. And he picks it up ... and he was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s my dad!’ And this was when he was, like, probably 7 or 8 years old,” Brian recalled.

American Idol season 23 will premiere on ABC on March 9, 2025, and will be available to stream on Hulu the very next day.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will join in as the judges for the season with Ryan Seacrest taking on the hosting duties. Moreover, Jelly Roll will be returning to the show as this season’s “Artist in Residence.”

