ABC is believed to be covering over $460,000 in winnings for Lucky 13 contestants, according to People magazine and Deadline on February 5, 2025. The network reportedly chose to step in even though it had no legal obligation, following the bankruptcy of the show’s U.K. production company, Studio 1.

The show debuted on ABC in July 2024, with Gina Rodriguez and Shaquille O’Neal as hosts. Contestants answered 13 true-or-false questions and had to predict how many they would get right. Their winnings depended on how accurate their predictions were, with prizes ranging from $3,750 to $125,000.

After one season, ABC canceled the show, and Studio 1 failed to pay the contestants within the promised 120-day period. ABC declined to comment on the matter. Studio 1’s CEO, Adrian Woolfe, told Deadline:

“We are in the process of taking proactive protective steps to restructure the Studio 1 business and to unlock and protect the value of the now-proven Lucky 13 IP.”

He explained that the show’s funding came from advertising revenue, which did not generate enough money. Rodriguez and O’Neal, who also worked as executive producers, have reportedly not been paid for hosting the show.

Lucky 13 hosts and contestants await payment after production company’s bankruptcy

After the production company, Studio 1 filed for bankruptcy, Lucky 13 contestants have yet to receive their winnings. Deadline reported that the total prize money amounts to $461,500, with the largest prize set at $125,000 and the smallest at $3,750.

The payments were expected within 120 days of the show airing, but the bankruptcy put them on hold.

ABC was not directly responsible for the payouts, as Studio 1 had structured the show’s funding through advertising and product placements. Woolfe explained:

“Rather than it being a direct commission, the unique commercial model on which the debut series was launched in the U.S. was underpinned by advertising revenues.”

He acknowledged that market conditions impacted the expected earnings, leading to financial challenges for the company. Rodriguez and O’Neal have also reportedly not been paid for their roles as hosts and executive producers. Reps for both have not publicly commented on the situation.

The show was also executive produced by Kevin Bacon and Colin Smeeton, alongside other industry professionals. Despite the financial struggles, ABC is believed to be stepping in to ensure contestants receive their winnings. However, the timeline for these payments remains unclear.

ABC’s involvement and future of Lucky 13

While ABC has no legal requirement to cover the unpaid winnings, reports indicate the network is working on a solution. According to People magazine, negotiations are ongoing to distribute the prize money, though the company has not provided a public statement.

Studio 1’s special purpose companies, Lucky 13 Holdings and Studio 13 Entertainment, also filed for bankruptcy, further complicating the financial situation. Woolfe stated:

“We regret that we were unable to meet the expected revenue targets, but we remain focused on protecting the value of the Lucky 13 brand.”

Lucky 13 debuted on ABC in July 2024. According to Deadline, Studio 1 financed the show upfront with an agreement to receive a portion of the network’s advertising and product placement revenue. However, the expected profits did not meet expectations after the show was not picked up for a second season.

The final episode of the show aired on September 19, 2024. ABC has not announced any plans to revive the show.

