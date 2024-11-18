Baddies Midwest episode 4 recap: Summer clashes with Jazmin and Yoshi, Natalie attempts to resolve the issue

Baddies Midwest season 6 was released on November 3, 2024, introducing cast members Natalie Nun, Rollie Pollie, Scotty Ryan, Biggie, Latifa, Diamond The Body, Jelaminah, Ahna Mac, and Tinkaabellaaa Williams. The baddies are joined by Jaidyn Alexis and Akbar V. So far, four episodes of The Zeus Network series have been released, showcasing the beef between the OGs and newbies.

As fans already know, in the previous Baddies Midwest episode, Summer got into multiple fights. In episode 4, Summer clashed with Jazmin as well as Yoshi.

Meanwhile, a few of the other cast members also decided to sort out their issues through a physical fight. When Natalie saw that the contestants had been fighting with each other, she asked the cameras what would happen when they went to the house together.

Baddies Midwest episode 4, titled BaddieMania, was released exclusively on The Zeus Network on November 17, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"The Baddies are back - this time bringing it to the Midwest! The OGs and Newbies square up in the backyard of the Detroit house."

What happened on Baddies Midwest episode 4?

On Baddies Midwest episode 4, Summer and Jazmin got into a physical fight. Later in the episode, Summer also challenged Yoshi to fight with her. The tension increased between Summer and Yoshi as they got into a heated argument. During her confessional, Yoshi shared that she didn't have to fight to prove she was one of the baddies.

She admitted that other cast members were "bigger" than her and had no intentions to fight with anyone. Yoshi continued:

"Summer is just going crazy with everyone right now. She gonna fight Ivory, she gonna fight Jazmin, she even get in the field with me. I'm just like to be fighting with all these like everybody is much bigger than me. I don't have to fight because I'm a bad b*tch in other ways."

Then, Natalie, alongside the remaining Baddies Midwest cast members, stepped out of the bus to see that the situation was heated way before the baddies entered the house. Natalie asked what was going on and tried to resolve the issues between the contestants. However, the tension kept escalating, and Natalie told the cameras:

"These newbies their outfits, the OGs have on heels, the newbies have on sneakers. We have our wigs on, some of them don't have wigs on. These baddies haven't gone to the house yet and they're f*cking each other up already."

Jela got into an argument with Ivory and they fought as well. However, the two decided to end their fight themselves and shook hands with each other. Jela told the cameras she had no specific issue with Ivory starting a beef with her and didn't know her enough to continue the fight. She said:

"I really got no issue with Ivory, I really don't have any problem with her for real so I don't have any problem shaking it off because it's like Ivory we got it out of our system. Let's move forward because we don't even know each other for real."

Episode 5 will give a clearer view of whether the clash between OGs and newbies continues. Viewers can stream the newly released episode 4 of Baddies Midwest exclusively on The Zeus Network.

Fans can also follow the cast members on their social media accounts to stay updated with their personal lives, along with episode updates, teasers, and trailers.

