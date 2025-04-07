Baddies Midwest hopeful Reyna Dunlap's mother admits disbelief over overdose claims in daughter's death

Reyna Dunlap, a 30-year-old social media influencer from Maryland, was a hopeful contestant on Baddies Midwest. However, she was found dead in an empty house in Cleveland, Ohio, in January 2025. Officials who found her believed that her death was caused due to an overdose.

People magazine reported that Reyna's mother, Karen Jones, however, denied the possibility, as she expressed disbelief over the claims. She was interviewed by 19 News on January 23, 2025, when Karen stated that her daughter "has never used hard drugs.

“They suspected that it was an overdose. I said my daughter has never used hard drugs, talk to anybody," Jones added.

Reyna's family, including her sister, Kira, are pursuing further investigations to determine the cause of her death. Since she was an aspiring cast member of Baddies Midwest, the news added some complexity to the situation.

At the time of writing this article, the cause of Reyna Dunlap's cause of death was undetermined, and the police are investigating the same.

Mother of Baddies Midwest aspirant Reyna Dunlap Denies Overdose Claims in Daughter's Death

Authorities found aspiring Baddies Midwest contestant Reyna Dunlap's body in a vacant house in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 21, 2025. They initially suspected that she died of an overdose, but Reyna's mother, Karen Jones, publicly disagreed with the theory.

During an interview with 19 News, she said that she believes that the official cause of death is different from what the authorities said because of what she knows about Reyna. She added that she was willing to "stake my life" that the toxicology results would show that the 30-year-old influencer didn't have any "hard drugs in her system."

"I will stake my life that the toxicology is going to come back that she did not have any hard drugs in her system," Jones told the outlet.

Karen Jones added that her daughter had no prior history of drug use, noting that she couldn't have died of an overdose. Jones was also skeptical whether her daughter's movements prior to her death followed the pattern of a typical overdose case.

Reyna’s connection to Cleveland and Baddies Midwest

Another point of confusion for Dunlap’s family was her presence in Cleveland, Ohio, as the family did not know about her being there. Karen Jones stated that the family doesn't have "any connections to Cleveland at all," adding that they weren't aware that she was "out of the state of Maryland."

Speculation arose that Reyna might have been in the area to audition for Baddies Midwest, as she knew some of the cast and production members.

The theory is unconfirmed and has raised questions about Reyna's trip to Cleveland and her intentions there. The family's uncertainty regarding the reasons for her visit has contributed to the ongoing questions surrounding her death.

Unsettling findings and concerns

Reyna's relatives expressed alarm regarding the influencer's death and the way she was found. Her sister, Kira Dunlap, stated that Reyna would never have willingly entered an abandoned building. She added that her sister hadn't been exhibiting her regular behavior before she was found dead.

Kira noted that while Reyna's hair and nails were newly done, the influencer was wearing clothes that were abnormally big for her.

The officers who found her body noted that she didn't have her identification or her cell phone on her. This further fueled her family's suspicion that everything was not as it should be. The family also learned about some medical records that they found disturbing, as they included a trip to a r*pe crisis center in Cleveland weeks before her death.

Jones explained that her daughter had gone to the center on November 29, 2024, and believed that someone was hurting Reyna. Apart from this, some of the statements that the influencer made on social media had her family concerned, and wondering if she was in an abusive or dangerous situation before she was found dead.

“Our biggest concern is that someone was holding her against her will,” said Jones.

These revelations have redirected the family's attention to understanding the events leading up to the death of the Baddies Midwest aspirant. However, none of these claims have been officially confirmed by either Reyna's family or the local police. The investigation into the Baddies Midwest potential contestant's death is still ongoing.

Catch Baddies Midwest on Zeus Network on Sundays at 8 pm ET.

