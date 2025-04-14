Baddies Midwest reunion part 1 recap: Diamond The Body slaps Natalie while others reflect on the season

Baddies Midwest reunion part 1 premiered on Zeus on April 14, 2025. This highly anticipated episode brought back the majority of the cast members, following weeks of filming the season finale.

They gathered to reflect on the major events of the season and share their thoughts on the drama, confrontations, and unforgettable moments that happened during the recent season of the franchise.

Before the cast could join the hosts, Janeisha John and Saucy Santana, at the reunion set, they joined in small groups. Some apologized for their past mistakes while others turned up the heat for their upcoming confrontations.

What happened on the Baddies Midwest reunion part 1 episode?

The drama before the reunion

The Baddies Midwest reunion part 1 episode started with Badd Dolly, Summer, and Big Lex sitting in a waiting room to discuss what to expect from the upcoming reunion.

After Summer stated that she was ready to do anything to prove her points, she was joined by Rollie, who walked in holding her dog. As soon as she sat down, she apologized to Summer for the way she treated her during the Baddies Africa auditions. After exchanging their sides of the story, the two made amends in the end.

Later, when Emma and Yoshi Banks joined this group of the Baddies Midwest cast, Summer and Badd Dolly immediately hopped up to exchange punches with Emma. Emma was badly hurt after the altercation.

Natalie removes Mel from Baddies Africa

The episode then moved to Ahna Mac, Tesehki, Scotty, and Biggie, who gathered to reflect on their issues.

Scotty brought up Rollie and Slim's feud, sharing that she felt bad for the latter. When Biggie asked her why she didn't do anything when the two were fighting during the season, the Baddies Midwest star responded that she didn't fully know about their situation.

Meanwhile, Ahna argued that Slim knew what she was signing up for when she took the job of being Rollie's assistant.

Later, Natalie Nunn went over to Melanie Fox's dressing room to convince her to stay. However, Mel wasn't willing to, and made her way to her van. Before she could get in, she was confronted by Ivori, who urged her to fight.

After Mel refused Ivori's challenge, Natalie told her she wouldn’t be joining Baddies Africa, claiming Mel had wasted her time.

Diamond The Body slaps Natalie

After showing the waiting room drama, Baddies Midwest kicked off the reunion segment by bringing in co-hosts Janeisha John and Saucy Santana. One by one, the cast began making their way to the stage, with Natalie and Scotty among the first to enter.

Later, when Diamond The Body joined the rest of the Baddies Midwest cast, she approached Natalie and greeted her with a hug. However, in a shocking twist, Diamond slapped Natalie immediately after the embrace, stunning everyone on set.

With that, Diamond took off her wig and got ready to exchange punches with Natalie. The two started fighting and took their brawl into the crew.

After things cooled down, Diamond told Natalie that she jumped her because she was still mad about the time when Natalie spoke poorly about her best friend when she got into a fight with Ahna. However, Natalie didn't want to hear anything and told Diamond that he was fired and should leave the set.

Janeisha soon resumed the Baddies Midwest segment by bringing in the rest of the cast members. When Tinkaabellaaa made her entrance, she uncovered her stomach and revealed that she was four months pregnant.

Janeisha later announced that Diamond was coming back to the stage. Natalie was not happy about it, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Rollie getting ready to fight Diamond.

Baddies Midwest episodes are available on Zeus.

