 Below Deck Mediterranean star Aesha Scott announces engagement to Scott Dobson

Scott Dobson's proposal to Aesha Scott unfolds against the stunning backdrop of Homunga Bay

Scott Dobson orchestrated a breathtaking proposal for Aesha Scott, his girlfriend of four years, at Homunga Bay, New Zealand. Surrounded by the serene beauty of the beach, Scott surprised Aesha with a custom-designed diamond ring, symbolizing their enduring love.

Overcome with emotion, Aesha expressed her surprise and joy at the heartfelt gesture. The romantic moment encapsulated their journey from high school friends to lifelong partners, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Announcing her engagement, she said to US Weekly:

"Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised."

All you need to know about the proposal of Aesha Scott

Aesha Scott wore a Hawaii print dress in blue hues while her now fiance was dressed in a simple black shirt and green khakis. She shared beautiful images of the proposal and wrote a caption that showed her excitement.

"SAID YESSSSSSS!!! I SAID YES I SAID YES!! Of course it was a yes 🥰🥰 I feel like the luckiest girl in the whole world. WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!! 🥹"

She also mentioned how she always dreamt of this day and that she is a hopeless romantic:

"I keep looking down at my finger and just squealing inside. I'm one of those hopeless romantics who would watch rom coms as a little girl and dream of how I might get proposed to one day."

Their love story, which began as high school friends, has now evolved into a deep and enduring romance, symbolized by this heartfelt proposal. Aesha's genuine surprise and joy, captured in beautiful images shared on social media, reflect the significance of this moment. Their engagement marks a milestone in their relationship.

As they embark on this new chapter together, Aesha and Scott's engagement is a testament to the power of love and the beauty of lifelong partnership. Fans eagerly anticipate Aesha's return to the show, where her infectious energy and vibrant personality continue to capture audiences worldwide.