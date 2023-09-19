Is Aesha Scott going to be in Season 3 of Winter House? Details explored

In a recent interview on WWHL, Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Scott discussed the show's finale episode and all the hot topics in the reality television world, including Winter House season 3. The show recently released its season 2 finale episode, featuring drama, romance, controversy, and more.

As part of Scott's WWHL appearance, she was asked about her appearance on Winter House season 3, her bond with the cast, and what fans can expect from the upcoming new season. Aesha responded as follows:

“I think what was so cool was that I had met Malia I'd worked with Malia and, I think I'd messaged with Katie but we hadn't actually met in real life before and so to spend that time with Katie was really awesome for me. And I guess my tease is that Katie might have done some freaky things nearby when I was there.”

The 18th episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired on September 18, 2023, and featured some drama surrounding Tzarina, Jason, and a guest. Furthermore, one cast member seemed to have a crush on Luka. According to the synopsis of the last episode, which is titled She's Just Not That Into You, the episode featured:

“Capt. Jason gets involved when chef Tzarina refuses to fulfill a guest request; Luka feels like a stew might be interested in him; the final night of the charter season leads to arguing, crying and relationships in shambles.”

Additionally, Aesha Scott will appear as a guest on season 3 of Winter House. Aside from Scott, fans will also be able to see Jason Cameron, Sam Feher, Rhylee Gerber, and Sandy Yawn.

Tuesday, October 24, 2023, will mark the release of Winter House season 3

Winter House Season 3 will feature cast members from Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, and Family Karma. The release date for season 3 on Bravo is set for Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

The latest episode of the show, Winter House, will also be available on Peacock after it releases on Bravo. The cast members will spend three weeks in Steamboat Springs, CO this season. This season's contestants include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Tom Schwartz, Danielle Olivera, Jordan Emanuel, Brian Benni, Kory Keefer, Malia White, Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Casey Craig.

The Winter House season 3's description mentions the following:

“For the first time, the ultimate Bravo crossover heads west to Steamboat Springs, CO where an eclectic group of Bravolebrities will stay under one roof for an unforgettable two-week vacation.”

In addition to this, a trailer for Winter House season 3 was released on September 13, 2023, and it shows some bromance, a possible love connection, and a lot of drama.

While Katie-Maree Flood and Tom Schwartz can be seen building up a connection, Jordan seems excited about this new three-week vacation. Furthermore, Brian's flirting will be the highlight of this season, while for Kory Keefer, this show will be:

“Kory arrives at the house in a bit of a gray area with Sam, whom he met last summer. With no official label, Kory tries to figure out how much freedom he has, especially after catching the eyes of a few of his new housemates.”

Malia White's bio on the show includes the following information:

"After a long-term relationship, Malia is looking for some action off the water and is ready to showcase her old stomping grounds of Colorado to the rest of the group."

In addition, fans can watch the latest season of Winter House on Bravo on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.