Below Deck season 11 finale: Barbie and Xandi’s fight explained

Below Deck season 11 finale aired on May 27, 2024, on Bravo TV. During the segment, the cast wrapped up their final chartered guests and went out to celebrate the end of their time on the show.

After a night of drinking, the cast made their way back to the boat. But Barbie and Xandi got into an argument that left the latter in tears and resulted in Barbie leaving the show earlier than anticipated.

Xandi commented on Barbie's work ethic and how it was at the beginning of the season. She told the cast member that she had since then "adapted" but the backhanded compliment didn't sit well with Barbie who started yelling in the car.

The other cast members tried to calm the situation down but it didn't help as Barbie continued yelling, while Xandi hyperventilated, unable to understand what she did wrong.

Below Deck season 11 finale: Barbie calls the cast members "idiots" before leaving the show

While returning to the superyacht on the last night of the season, Barbie and Xandi got into an argument. The latter, in a state of intoxication, told the cast member that if she had been the chief stew, she would have fired Barbie.

"You had a bad attitude but now you adapted," Xandi stated.

Barbie didn't like what her fellow stew said and sarcastically stated that she was sorry that everyone was "against" her since the beginning of the season. She added that despite all this, she made it through and in response, Xandi said she was "glad" about it.

Barbie replied that she could come this far because her captain believed in her.

"I'm sorry guys that I busted my a** off all season," Barbie added.

Xandi asked the Below Deck season 11 star to give her a minute to explain what she said but was interrupted as soon as she started speaking. Barbie questioned her why she would say so about firing her and Xandi again requested her to give some time. Kyle, who was also drunk, told everyone to "just relax a little bit."

Xandi assured Barbie that she was good at her job and the latter asked what her point was when Kyle told her to shut up. Below Deck's Xandi said:

"Nothing. Nothing. I'm stupid. I'm a deaf mute."

Barbie asked why she was getting negative comments and Paris told her that the discussion was over but Barbie continued venting. Fraser consoled a crying Xandi and asked her not to respond to the Below Deck season 11 stew.

Barbie told Paris that she had always been appreciative and grateful and didn't understand why Xandi was attacking her. She reminded the latter that she wasn't the chief stew and couldn't fire anyone.

Xandi started hyperventilating and Fraser asked her not to listen to Barbie. Kyle also told the cast member to relax. Meanwhile, Barbie noted that Kyle wasn't backing her.

"I'm back in your corner but I'm telling you, you need to shut the f*ck up, like that's me back in your corner," Kyle replied.

When Barbie noted that she should be the one crying, Xandi asked her what she said wrong. Paris yelled at Barbie and requested her to keep quiet but the latter couldn't understand why she was being blamed.

Back at the boat, Barbie locked herself in her cabin as she cried. She then proceeded to pack up her bags and left in the middle of the night. As she was packing, the Below Deck season 11 cast member called the cast "f*cking idiots" and that she didn't need them in her life. She called Kyle a "back stabbing b*tch."

"You wanted to drive me batsh*t crazy? You win, everybody wins. And I don't need this sh*t and I'm done. And I quit," Barbie said.

Episodes of Below Deck season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.