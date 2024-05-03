Below Deck: What happened between Barbie Pascual and Ben Willoughby? Feud explained

With Below Deck season 11 inching closer to its finale, cast members Ben Willoughby and Barbie Pascual have made headlines after fighting publicly on social media.

The fans have been in a frenzy over Barbie and Ben's online feud after Barbie called out Ben in the comments section for posting a friendly picture with her. Her harsh comment came after Ben posted an Instagram story criticizing her last week.

The feud became three-way when the Below Deck Mediterranean alumni Natalya Scudder joined in to back Barbie, but ended up getting entangled in a one-on-one with Ben, in the comments section.

The feud between Ben Willoughby and Barbie Pascual on Below Deck season 11

After Ben posted the two of them together on his Instagram, captioned "Barbs," Barbie bit back in the comments section, calling him out for his change of colors after he posted a story criticizing her just last week. She wrote:

"You literally just dragged me last week on your story. Now...you post me? Make it make sense."

Natalya Scudder, from Below Deck Mediterranean's last season, replied to Barbie's comment, supporting her for standing up against Ben and setting off a comment war with Ben. She said, "YESSSSS GIRL," which ticked Ben off, leading him to ask Natalya to get out of the comments.

Replying to his comment, Natalya laughed. Then she reasoned his request to get out of the comments, saying it was because he wasn't in hers when it was her season. To which Ben bit back harder and said, "go try make a leadership role again."

Barbie backed Natalya in the comments section then took a dig at Ben asking him to stop embarrassing himself online. Ben in turn said that he would, when she stopped "blowing smoke up people's a*s" who were blatantly terrible people.

The comment war a few weeks before the reunion has made fans await it even more to see what went down between the two after the show ended.

Barbie Pascual and Ben Willoughby's relationship on Below Deck season 11

Minor cracks have already started to appear in Ben and Barbie's relationship in the ongoing season 11 of Below Deck. The duo who had started off the season as supports to each other have slowly started to drift apart by episode 13.

Following Barbie's constant quarrels with Fraser Olender, the Chief Stew, Barbie was often left distressed and irritated. Ben offered a listening ear and comfort to Barbie on such occasions several times in the season.

However, things started going south after Ben didn't behave well with Barbie's friend Sunny and struck her with his commitment issues. Sunny always confided in Barbie and even got comforted by her for issues related to Ben. Then Barbie started losing respect for Ben and their beef only grew.

In episode 13, when Barbie slept with Kyle, she asked him to not reveal it because she was scared of her father being mad about the same. She was keeping away from him for the same reason and didn't want to engage too much on camera.

Ben took note of this and decided to confront Barbie, urging her to talk to a crestfallen Kyle. He maintained that Kyle liked her, and was sad because he didn't know how to talk to her. He then requested her to talk to Kyle.

Barbie bit back at him saying she could say the same thing about Sunny, who had sincerely liked Ben. She then asked him to stay away from her problems and to not intervene.

New episodes of Below Deck season 11 drop every Monday, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.