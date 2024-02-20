Below Deck season 11: What is Barbie Pascual's net worth as of 2024?

Below Deck season 11 premiered on February 5, 2024, on Bravo. Among the new cast members of the latest season of Below Deck, Barbie Pascual has caused quite a stir among fans of the Bravo show. According to Bravo, Barbie Pascual was born on September 5, 1994, in Buenos Aires and is currently 29 years old.

According to her Instagram, Below Deck star Barbie Pascual has always lived a life of luxury. Apart from being born to rich and influential parents, she has amassed a considerable fortune for herself by employing her hustle.

Apart from her family wealth, Barbie also makes a sizable income while working as a stewardess on the Bravo show. According to Trendzjoint.com, Barbie's current net worth as of 2024 is between $200,000 and $400,000.

Barbie enjoys many perks in her life, including private flights, luxury accommodations while traveling the world, and access to the newest and priciest brands of apparel and accessories. She is from an affluent family, much like Chief Steward Fraser Olender.

Below Deck season 11 star Barbie Pascual's net worth explored

As of this writing, Barbie Pascual reportedly has a net worth between $200,000 and $400,000, according to Trendzjoint.com. Part of this fortune is derived from her rich and influential parents while the rest of it has been amassed by Barbie herself by her job roles and business ventures.

Barbie is new to Below Deck, but she's not new to the sailing world. She is one of the most seasoned personalities on the show, having worked in the yachting sector for six years. She is multilingual, which is an amazing ability for a stew to possess. In addition to sailing yachts, Barbie has a design business called Beyond the Table By Barbie, which launched in June 2023.

Barbie's business has created opulent and colorful events for banquets, boat parties, and other events in close collaboration with caterers and bartenders. She is appreciative of the chance to realize her dream and takes pride in the commitment and effort she made to ensure Beyond The Table's success.

Speaking on her extravagant lifestyle and rich possessions, Barbie opened up to Show Star News:

"I’ve been yachting for six years. I come from a good family, but my dad always taught me to work, and then with your money, you buy all the stupid s**t you like."

Who are the parents of Below Deck star Barbie Pascual?

Gabrial Pascual, Barbie's father, is a prosperous businessman who was first established in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her mother Sandra Pascual is a certified sex therapist and psychotherapist. In addition, Barbie has a younger sister and brother.

The Pascual family constantly places a high value on spending time together, having deep discussions, and taking part in different activities that strengthen their bond. The family appears to have relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 2022, one year before the ascent to power of right-wing populist President Javier Milei in Argentina.

As per Meaww, Barbie was raised by three nannies who handled the cooking, cleaning, and hairstyling. But her father instilled in her the value of independence and diligence. She discovered the importance of working for her own money and accepting accountability for achieving her goals.

Below Deck season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.