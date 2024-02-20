"Drama queen": Below Deck fans slam Fraser for including Captain Kerry in feud with Barbie

Below Deck season 11 aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 19, 2024. During the segment, fans saw new chartered guests enter the boat to enjoy all the luxuries it offered.

However, the interior crew hit a snag when chief stew Fraser told Barbie to take it easy on Cat after the latter shared her emotional backstory. Since Barbie and Fraser were struggling to see eye-to-eye about matters already, the chief stew's request to be kind didn't seem to sit well with the stew, who apparently defied her boss at every chance she got.

One of the topics that the two argued extensively over was how to make a margarita, with Barbie insisting that the recipe contained orange juice. Although Fraser told her to let it be, the two got into another argument about respect. While they chatted about it, the chief stew chose to involve Captain Kerry in the matter.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the feud and were unhappy with Fraser involving the captain this early on in the season. One person, @LadyTi88, wrote on X:

"Fraser, you're being a damn drama queen. Enough of the lies to Captain, How about telling him all the screw ups that your favorite lil' blond Cat is making? At least Barbie is DOING her job & not having her work double-checked by the other stew becuz it's done WRONG."

Below Deck season 11 will return next week on Bravo.

Below Deck season 11 fans react to Fraser and Barbie's feud

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of Below Deck season 11, the interior crew was at odds with Cat's lack of experience and the other cast members having to pick up the slack. While the segment started with Fraser being upset with her work ethic, he was reminded of his early days in the industry and how he didn't have someone to show him the ropes.

The chief stew decided to have a conversation with her, during which, the Below Deck season 11 newbie revealed details about her turbulent past. The conversation touched the chief stew, and he asked Barbie to take it easy on the new cast member during the next charter.

This ignited a fire between the two as Barbie sarcastically apologized for being "so terrible" to the cast member. The request to be kind changed the mood of the boat, with Barbie seemingly taking things to a different level and trying to challenge her boss at every step.

Things took a turn when the guests wanted margaritas, and the two couldn't decide whether the recipe contained orange juice. Barbie pulled out a notebook that noted margaritas contained orange juice, which enraged Fraser and the cast member told her to forget about it and get on with her job.

Later, the two sat down to talk their issues out and Barbie told him that he treated her like she was "that b*tch." While things were eventually resolved between the two, the chief stew brought the incident up with Captain Kerry and spoke to him about Barbie's insubordination.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Fraser for involving the captain.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Below Deck season 11 will return next week on Bravo.