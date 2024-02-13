“Hot mess”: Below Deck season 11 fans think Jared will be fired mid-season

Below Deck season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, February 12, 2024. Titled Pier Pressure, in episode 2, fans saw the cast continue to take care of the chartered guests from the previous episode, but not everything ran as smoothly as the captain would have hoped.

The dinner took longer than the guests would have liked, with almost an hour between courses being served. Furthermore, the bosun's performance throughout the episode continued to irk Captain Kerry.

Recently, Kerry Titheradge spoke to People Magazine about a "record of firings" during season 11, and with Jared's performance during the episode, fans believe he may be one of the cast members to be let go mid-season.

Alluding to Jared Woodin's management skills in the recent episode, a netizen, @IWedFred, wrote on X:

"Jared is a hot mess."

Below Deck season 11 fans wonder if Jared has worked on a boat before

The next morning, the guests go on a kayak excursion, where they run out of water. Fraser gave Ben water bags to take on the trip, and Ben gave their custody to Jared; however, when the guests asked for water during the excursion, there were none.

The lack of water bags led to a blame game between the Below Deck season 11 crew, who tried to get to the bottom of who was at fault. While Captain Kerry questioned Chief Stew Fraser, the latter told the captain that he handed over the bags to Ben.

Ben confronted Jared about the bags, but the bosun insisted that the refreshment bags were put on the boat, but Captain Kerry told him that they weren't. The bosun insisted that they were, but later told the cameras that he had ADHD and was struggling to find the medication that would help him.

"I was diagnosed with ADHD … When stress comes, my attention is at a little bit of a deficit. Everyone once in a while, I’ll be, like, ‘Squirrel,’ but then I’m right back to it.”

Later in the episode, it was time to dock the super yacht, but the deck crew's inappropriate response and lack of responsibility didn't sit well with the captain. Jared was absent-minded and forgot to tell the captain about the clearance around the stern, and there was nobody to report it. The captain's radio calls were met with complete silence as the deck crew, led by Jared, was busy talking to one another and the guests.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and question Jared's work ethic.

Below Deck season 11 will air another episode next week at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

