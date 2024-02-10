Below Deck season 11: How much do the crew make? Salary details explored

Below Deck season 11 has already created a whirlwind with its new cast members, who have become endearing to the fans because of their quirks. The season that premiered on February 5 introduced new faces and saw them slowly getting used to working with the cameras on.

The crew of the Below Deck shows not only have to manage the duties on board, such as cleaning, cooking, entertaining, sailing, and maintaining, but also have to be presentable on camera and give regular confessionals.

Some crew members in the past have complained about the network's pay discrepancy as compared to other shows on the channel, while others think their pay is fairly handsome. So, how much does the Below Deck season 11 crew make?

Different designations of the deck are paid differently, according to their responsibility, skill, and experience. The average pay of the crew onboard is $5000, with the captain raking almost 20 times more than the crew.

How much does the crew on Below Deck make?

The crew that sets sail for almost four months gets paid monthly, according to the reports from Dexerto. For a yacht the size of St. David, which is 197 feet big, the crew members get handsome remuneration.

According to Dexerto, the second and third stewardesses on the yacht make up to $5,000 per month, which is what the new stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Oliver, and Barbie Pascual are suspected of earning. The Chief Stew, like Fraser Olender, makes a little more, from $5500 to $6000.

The deckhands are usually the ones to make the least, with Below Deck season 11's deckhands Ben Willoughby, Sunny Marquis, and Kyle Stillie making around $3500 to $4500 a month. Meanwhile, the bosuns like Jared Woodin are suspected of making $5000 a month for their heavy responsibilities.

The chef onboard is the second-most responsible person after the captain, as he is directly responsible for the food of the guests. In Below Deck season 11, Chef Anthony Iracane is a one-man army, managing four meals a day single-handedly. Dexterto states he is suspected of earning between $7000 and $10,000 a month, depending on his expertise and experience.

As for the captain, they make the most of others because they are responsible for the well-being of the vessel and everyone on it. According to the same report, Captain Kerry is expected to make between $150,000 and $210,000 a year working on a 197-foot yacht such as St. David.

The crew members keep the tips they collect from their charters on Below Deck

According to Dexerto, the captain can make up to $100,000 more on top of their salary, with tips, if they choose to keep their yachts open for charters for a year.

According to the reports at Sportskeeda, the crew members can receive tips up to $15,000 per person for six weeks of work, which they get to keep. Apart from the tips, the crew members also get a small amount for their role on television, which keeps them motivated to be more enthusiastic on the camera.

Captain Lee Rosbach from the previous seasons of the show confirmed to Dexerto that the total collected tip was declared at the end of the trip, and the crew members would split it equally.

New episodes of Below Deck season 11 are released on Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

