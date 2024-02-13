Below Deck season 11 episode 2: Recap and more details explored

Below Deck season 11 episode 2, titled 'Pier Pressure' aired on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9 PM ET. In the latest episode of Below Deck, the crew faces considerable odds after their lack of cohesion and accountability almost wasted a picnic on the beach, according to Reality TitBit.

The most recent episode of Below Deck season 11 also saw Fraser setting down the rules after two stewards on the team couldn't get along among themselves. Furthermore, after a disastrous docking following last week's disastrous anchor incident, Captain Kerry called a meeting with the deck crew to have a strict reckoning.

Below Deck has been the go-to program for fans interested in everything that goes on aboard a yacht during a charter for more than a decade now. Bravo's Below Deck chronicles the activities of a charter yacht crew.

The Bravo show has cemented its position as one of the most-watched reality shows on television, having debuted in 2013.

Numerous successful spin-offs from the show have been produced, including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Adventure, and others.

What happened on Below Deck season 11 episode 2?

On the most recent episode of the Bravo show's season 11, guests went through the longest dinner service ever on the first night, as per a report by Vulture. Fraser asked the chef over the radio if he could expedite the upcoming course of the dinner service.

Additionally, the lead couple on board were on their honeymoon and had other plans than to spend the entire evening at the table. The main entrée finally appeared at 10:55 (fifty-five minutes after the previous course) and was followed by a dessert of poached pears in a red wine reduction sauce.

Dinner thus ended on a positive note. Once after satiating their hunger, the guests headed to the hot tub.

Moving on, Barbie asked if there was anything more she could fetch for the primaries, who were still lingering in the hot tub as the other visitors headed to their cabins.

Barbie walked away and the wife of the couple took off her swimsuit top after telling her they didn't need anything else.

Barbie muttered to herself but left the couple to their privacy. She eventually confided her suspicions in Kyle, telling him that the primaries might be having s*x in the bathtub for all she knows.

The cinematographer then gives us a glimpse of the glass window that allows us to see the hot tub's bottom, but all we can see are feet.

As the latest episode of the Bravo show's season 11 progressed further, we were brought face to face with an unexpected water crisis. Upon arriving at the beach with the passengers, Captain Kerry noticed that the water bags were missing and instructed Sunny to fetch them.

Meanwhile, Ben was seen staring at his phone while sleeping in his bunk. We were left to wonder: Ben was meant to fill the tender with water, wasn't he?

Ben eventually talks it out with Jared, blaming him for his lack of responsibility for not having delivered the black bags containing water.

Towards the end of the latest episode of Bravo's Below Deck season 11, an unexpected docking disaster threatened to test the crew's patience. According to Reality Titbit, the day marked the morning of the chartered tour.

To arrange the docking, the captain of the vessel summoned the deck crew to a conference. Communication among the crew was crucial as the docking area was relatively small.

Eventually, the Captain tried to back the boat into the slip, but the wind blew it sideways.

The captain requested "stern distance" by radio several times, but no one ever answered. Kyle appeared to be taking in the scenery.

Finally, he managed to straighten up, and he attached lines without running into anything. It was close, though.

Below Deck season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

