Some of the best-dressed males at Met Gala 2024 stole the spotlight this year as they posed on the red carpet. This year, the theme "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's eponymous story, explores humanity's relationship with creation and destruction.

The "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, which highlights centuries of fashion progression, serves as the background against which guests were excited to witness the designers' and stars' imaginative interpretations on the red carpet.

At the Met Gala 2024, actors, designers, and other renowned men showcased their unique styles. Their outfits, which reflected their personalities, blended classic charm with modern aspects. The diverse choice of clothing brought attention to each person's own flair on the red carpet.

Best-dressed males at Met Gala 2024

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the best-dressed males at Met Gala 2024:

1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's unique approach to red carpet style was on full display as he took over as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala. The pop sensation wowed in a handmade Maison Margiela navy suit with stunning floral appliqués, bold red striping, and superb stitching. Furry tabi shoes, theatrical headgear, leather gloves, and smart small sunglasses rounded out his look.

Being one of the best-dressed males at Met Gala 2024, Bad Bunny stood out at the prestigious event with his bold costume, which indicated his desire to push fashion boundaries while embracing his personal flair.

2. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth, a notable co-chair at this year's Met Gala, looked stunning on the red carpet in a flawless white Tom Ford suit. The precise lines and crisp color of the suit exuded elegance and sophistication, perfectly highlighting Hemsworth's remarkable stature.

The ensemble was an example of sophisticated elegance, highlighting Hemsworth's sartorial flair and superb taste. His clothing complemented the Gala's theme, combining historical charm with contemporary attractiveness. As a co-chair, Hemsworth's fashion statement drew attention and established a high standard for the evening's attire.

3. Stray Kids

Stray Kids made a remarkable presence at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing stunning Tommy Hilfiger outfits. The K-pop group's clothing was both refined and adventurous, combining elegance with edginess.

Being one of the best-dressed males at Met Gala 2024, each participant demonstrated their distinct flair, resulting in a unified but personal design that conveyed the essence of the event's subject. Their appearance at the Met Gala demonstrated their growing prominence in the global fashion industry, with acclaim for their assertive and fashion-forward style.

Their presentation not only cemented their standing as trendsetters but also demonstrated their ability to seamlessly integrate music and fashion, establishing them as true industry icons.

4. Dan Levy

Dan Levy made a spectacular entrance at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a mesmerizing suit. His costume had a distinct design, with colorful flower motifs covering one side of the garment. The trousers matched the floral theme, resulting in a unified and eye-catching outfit.

Levy's attire showcased his particular fashion sense, earning praise for its daring yet exquisite design. Being one of the best-dressed males at Met Gala 2024, his appearance underlined his status as a fashion trailblazer.

5. Alton Mason

At the 2024 Met Gala, Alton Mason made an enormous impression by wearing a Thom Browne suit that expertly combined traditional elegance with a contemporary edge.

Viewers were captivated by the ensemble, which was a tribute to Browne's exquisite tailoring and avant-garde style and perfectly matched Mason's distinct flare. His presence emphasized his status as a style icon and embodied the forward-thinking nature of the occasion.

Conclusion

Every stunning attire of the Met Gala and daring choice on the red carpet influences fashion trends. These unforgettable events will be remembered for years, setting new norms for inventiveness and innovation, particularly among the best-dressed males at the Met Gala 2024.