"Best for both of us that I walk away"— Married at First Sight: Australia's Adrian accepts Awhina's decision to end their relationship

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37 premiered on Nine Network on March 30, 2025. The episode featured the first batch of the final vows, during which the couple had to decide whether they wanted to continue their relationship with their respective partners outside of the show.

Adrian and Awhina had a tumultuous relationship over the season. While they were initially drawn to each other, Adrian was struggling with the fact that Awhina had a son, and their long-distance living situation also raised some concerns. Ultimately, the distance became the deciding factor, and Awhina chose to end their relationship during the Final Vows ceremony.

Adrian accepted her decision, acknowledging how important it was for her to return to Perth for her son. He agreed that their challenges were “too big to overcome” and believed that his walking away from their relationship was the best choice for both of them.

"After everything, I believe these hurdles are too big too overcome, which is why I'm now deciding that it's best for both of us that I walk away," he said.

In Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37, Adrian and Awhina were very nervous heading into their final vows ceremony as they had an important decision to make.

The couple gathered in a flower-adorned room to recite their vows, and Adrian went first. He told Awhina that the energy that they had for one another was undeniable, and their connection was something that he couldn't explain in words.

"We could have fun doing the most simple task and end up with sore cheeks from smiling too much. You make me laugh, you challenge me and you make me feel seen. In those moments, you have made me see a possible and happy future with you," the Married at First Sight: Australia star added.

Reflecting on their relationship, Adrian admitted he could have been a better partner to Awhina. He also acknowledged that they had struggled to support each other and often failed to show up when it mattered most.

Awhina chimed in, sharing that their journey had been a mix of ups and downs, and it often left her unsure where they stood as a couple. She noted that there had been times in their relationship when she felt unseen and was disappointed by the support she had received from Adrian

The Married at First Sight: Australia star then acknowledged their long-distance challenges, emphasizing that she couldn’t leave her life behind with her son in Perth. Ultimately, she decided to end their relationship.

"The fact you live in Sydney, while I have my life in Perth, my son's life is there, my community is there and just as mine is in Perth, yours is in Sydney. The brown haired, brown-eyed boy I've been looking for is at home, missing his mum. You're not my future right now. This is where our journey ends," she told Adrian

Adrian acknowledged Awhina's decision and understood her reasoning to stay with her son in Perth. He too believed that the long distance was a huge problem for them and they should go their separate ways.

Just when the viewers thought that the Married at First Sight: Australia couple had broken up, they were hit with a surprise. Adrian began laughing unknowingly, and Awhina soon followed him. They then realised that they still had feelings for one another and didn't want to lose each other or their relationship.

The couple ultimately chose to take things slow and give their relationship another chance. With that decision, they left the episode together.

"We'll go out together, and I think we both know the situation and there's no pressure to it. We're just going to go home and see where we stand and how we go," Adrian explained.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

