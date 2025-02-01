"Betrayed me": Love During Lockup's Kate calls out Hunter's behavior behind her back

In the January 31, 2025 episode of Love During Lockup season 5, Kate opened up about her feelings toward Hunter's actions behind her back. She revealed that she had not yet decided how to proceed in their relationship, stating,

“I have not made a decision about what to do about Hunter... Hunter betrayed me.”

Love During Lockup season 5 episode 58 captured a tense conversation between the two, shedding light on Kate’s struggle to process Hunter's recent behavior, particularly his interactions with other women during his time in prison.

Kate confronts Hunter over his actions and betrayal on Love During Lockup

Kate reacts to Hunter's confession

Trending

During the Love During Lockup episode, Kate confronted Hunter about his admission regarding his behavior during prison visits. In a previous phone conversation, Hunter disclosed that he had been intimate with other women while incarcerated.

“We were a little intimate at the visits. I was getting... hand j*bs,” Hunter revealed.

Kate responded, expressing her frustration:

“You were getting intimate at visits. Like you're a f**king idiot.”

Kate also reflected on the emotional weight of the situation, expressing how she felt after she had heard from a lawyer about the possibility of getting Hunter out of prison earlier. She explained that after receiving this hopeful update, it felt as though Hunter’s actions had negated the progress they had made together. She shared,

“After getting that happy news from the lawyer that we could try to get him out sooner, it just feels like I do something and then he does something to negate it.”

Hunter acknowledges his mistakes

During their phone call in the January 31 episode, Hunter expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging the impact his behavior had on Kate. He apologized for his past decisions, trying to reassure Kate that he would not continue the pattern of reaching out to other women.

“Yeah, I definitely get it and I understand. But it's done and it's over with. I'm not gonna reach out. I'm not gonna return any messages,” he stated.

Kate remained cautious, questioning Hunter’s ability to prove his sincerity. She expressed concerns about whether he truly understood the consequences of his actions, wondering how he would feel if their roles were reversed.

“Just thinking about how you would feel if the tables were turned. Continuing to talk to these girls and then like what you did with that girl. Like, there's not a lot you can do to prove that like anything that you're saying is real, so it's just hard,” Kate explained.

She further emphasized that the trust in their relationship needed to be rebuilt, and she wasn’t sure if she could believe his words without seeing tangible actions.

Kate reflects on her decision

Kate continued to express her feelings in her Love During Lockup confessional, stating that she was in the process of considering forgiveness but was also not going to allow Hunter to escape accountability for his actions. She expressed her internal conflict, noting how difficult it was for her to trust again.

"I feel like he may be taking advantage of me because I do love him unconditionally, but I'm not letting him get away with that," she said in a Love During Lockup confessional.

Throughout their phone conversation, Hunter reassured Kate of his feelings for her and reiterated his desire to prove his commitment.

“You deserve the world. You deserve to be loved. You deserve a real partner. And that's what I wanna be. That's what I'm gonna be,” Hunter assured Kate.

However, despite his promises, Kate remained hesitant, uncertain whether she could fully trust him again. She expressed her concerns, stating that she felt the need to protect her heart.

Hunter, on the other hand, assured Kate that he would make efforts to prove his commitment, stating that he would not waste his time in prison and would do everything he could to back up his words with actions. However, Kate remained cautious, acknowledging her own need for emotional protection. Her hesitation was clear, as she said,

"I wanna believe you. I want to believe in you, but like I just wonder what you think I deserve."

As the episode ended, Kate remained uncertain about what the future held for her and Hunter. Although she shared that she was “on my way to forgiveness,” she also emphasized her firm stance in her Love During Lockup confessional:

“Hunter is not getting away with this without some retribution.”

Catch all the drama on Love During Lockup, with new episodes every Friday on We TV at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback