Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who was nominated on week 5? Details explored

Live feeds from the recent Big Brother 27 eviction have shed new light on what's happening inside the house. According to updates, Head of Household Ava Pearl nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell for eviction in week five, with Vince being her primary target.Conversations also showed that, should the Power of Veto be invoked, Ava was thinking about proposing Morgan Pope as a potential replacement. Kat Woodman won her first Power of Veto later in the week, according to live feeds, raising the possibility of nomination revisions before the eviction vote on Big Brother.Big Brother 27 week 5 nominations and Power of Veto resultsWeek 5 nominations and HOH strategyIn addition to putting Keanu and Zach on the block, Ava's nominations specifically targeted Vince. Conversation among the residents of the residence suggested that Ava wanted to protect Keanu, indicating that his location was not the main reason for eviction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Ava's initial conversations, Morgan was mentioned as a potential replacement nominee; the choice would depend on how the Veto competition turned out.Power of Veto competition resultsAva served as HOH in the Power of Veto competition, along with Kat Woodman, Will Williams, and the three nominees, Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell. There were rewards and penalties for the challenge.Vince received an egg-related penalty that probably includes a themed outfit and related job, Will won a vacation to London, and Ava received $5,000. Kat was able to eliminate one nominee from the list after winning the Veto.Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)Conversations on the live channel after the competition showed that Kat intended to save Zach by using the Veto. Will offered to take Zach's place on the block and informed him that he agreed with this decision. Zach claims that after being given the London trip, Will showed him respect and was ready to take his place as a substitute nominee.Replacement nominee considerationsKat was planning to kick Zach off the block, so Ava considered her alternatives. She restated her intention to keep Keanu safe for the week. The final decision will be made at the Veto ceremony, but Will's willingness to be nominated was consistent with her original assessment of Morgan as a possible successor.Depending on Ava's ultimate choice and how it would affect the eviction vote, discussions in the Big Brother house raised a number of potential scenarios.Week 4 events leading to the current HOH reignBig Brother Daily @BB_UpdatesLINKAva- If she uses the veto, she uses the veto. There is nothing I can do about that. I am not going to dig myself holes. Ashley- I wouldnt even say anything #BB27After Keanu Soto removed himself from the block for the third week in a row using the Power of Veto, Mickey Lee was named Head of Household at the start of Big Brother Week 4. After giving Vince Panaro and Jimmy Heagerty some thought, Mickey decided to nominate Jimmy as the replacement.The houseguests debated whether Jimmy or Kelley Jorgensen should be voted out before the live eviction. Rachel Reilly backed Ashley Hollis and Will Williams' attempt to garner the votes required to save Jimmy. Zach Cornell said he was not sure, while others said that if she stayed, Kelley would gain power.During the live eviction, nine houseguests voted to evict Jimmy, while Rachel and Ashley cast votes to evict Kelley. An attempt by Ashley to change her vote after the Diary Room session was denied. Jimmy was evicted 9–2 and learned in his exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves that Rachel and Ashley were the votes in his favor.Catch and stream Big Brother season 27 on CBS and Paramount+.