  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who was nominated on week 5? Details explored

Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who was nominated on week 5? Details explored

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 10, 2025 03:27 GMT
Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)
Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Live feeds from the recent Big Brother 27 eviction have shed new light on what's happening inside the house. According to updates, Head of Household Ava Pearl nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell for eviction in week five, with Vince being her primary target.

Ad

Conversations also showed that, should the Power of Veto be invoked, Ava was thinking about proposing Morgan Pope as a potential replacement. Kat Woodman won her first Power of Veto later in the week, according to live feeds, raising the possibility of nomination revisions before the eviction vote on Big Brother.

Big Brother 27 week 5 nominations and Power of Veto results

Week 5 nominations and HOH strategy

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In addition to putting Keanu and Zach on the block, Ava's nominations specifically targeted Vince. Conversation among the residents of the residence suggested that Ava wanted to protect Keanu, indicating that his location was not the main reason for eviction.

Ad

In Ava's initial conversations, Morgan was mentioned as a potential replacement nominee; the choice would depend on how the Veto competition turned out.

Power of Veto competition results

Ava served as HOH in the Power of Veto competition, along with Kat Woodman, Will Williams, and the three nominees, Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell. There were rewards and penalties for the challenge.

Vince received an egg-related penalty that probably includes a themed outfit and related job, Will won a vacation to London, and Ava received $5,000. Kat was able to eliminate one nominee from the list after winning the Veto.

Ad
Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Conversations on the live channel after the competition showed that Kat intended to save Zach by using the Veto. Will offered to take Zach's place on the block and informed him that he agreed with this decision. Zach claims that after being given the London trip, Will showed him respect and was ready to take his place as a substitute nominee.

Ad

Replacement nominee considerations

Kat was planning to kick Zach off the block, so Ava considered her alternatives. She restated her intention to keep Keanu safe for the week. The final decision will be made at the Veto ceremony, but Will's willingness to be nominated was consistent with her original assessment of Morgan as a possible successor.

Depending on Ava's ultimate choice and how it would affect the eviction vote, discussions in the Big Brother house raised a number of potential scenarios.

Ad

Week 4 events leading to the current HOH reign

Ad

After Keanu Soto removed himself from the block for the third week in a row using the Power of Veto, Mickey Lee was named Head of Household at the start of Big Brother Week 4. After giving Vince Panaro and Jimmy Heagerty some thought, Mickey decided to nominate Jimmy as the replacement.

The houseguests debated whether Jimmy or Kelley Jorgensen should be voted out before the live eviction. Rachel Reilly backed Ashley Hollis and Will Williams' attempt to garner the votes required to save Jimmy. Zach Cornell said he was not sure, while others said that if she stayed, Kelley would gain power.

Ad

During the live eviction, nine houseguests voted to evict Jimmy, while Rachel and Ashley cast votes to evict Kelley. An attempt by Ashley to change her vote after the Diary Room session was denied. Jimmy was evicted 9–2 and learned in his exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves that Rachel and Ashley were the votes in his favor.

Catch and stream Big Brother season 27 on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications