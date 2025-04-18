"Boo!... Ryan Gosling! Boo! Boo!" — Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader reveals his kids' opinions on The Cat in the Hat

Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader recently shared his children's thoughts on the Warner Bros. animated musical film, The Cat in the Hat, a production he is set to star in. During CinemaCon 2025, organized by the studio on April 1, Bill showed the audience a work-in-progress trailer of the film before revealing what his children thought about the renowned Dr. Seuss story.

Ad

During the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2025, the Saturday Night Live alum stated that the announcement of his casting as Dr. Seuss's favorite feline did not go as anticipated with his children.

"And so I remember when I, you know, got the call about this, and I went into my kids, and I was like, 'Hey, what do you guys think about The Cat in the Hat?' And two of them were stoked. And the youngest one was like, 'Boo!... Ryan Gosling! Boo! Boo!'" Bill shared.

Ad

Trending

Bill had hoped for a different reaction from his youngest daughter, Hayley Clementine, because he had been reading her the book The Cat in the Hat, on which the film is based, from a young age. Although he received a different response, his eldest daughters, Hannah Kathryn and Harper, whom he had with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, appreciated his casting and expressed excitement.

Bill Hader first portrayed Dr. Seuss's Cat in a Saturday Night Live sketch in 2014

Ad

Saturday Night Live star Bill is set to appear as the titular Cat from Dr. Seuss's story. Warner Bros. Animation Head Bill Damaschke explained that The Cat in the Hat was the "doorway into our own Seussiverse." The work-in-progress trailer, played during the CinemaCon presentation, showed Bill as wanted for a crime he had not committed.

It then showed the real culprit, a zebra, tearing through the screen and entering a suburban home with the assistance of some other animals and fireworks. The trailer further showcased Hader's Cat meeting a Giraffe with a Carafe and a Pig wearing a wig, while overcoming hurdles and fighting against challenges to keep his hat and master his new job.

Ad

Ad

Warner Bros. Animation Head, while speaking of the film, said:

"We all know that the cat cheers up and brings joy to kids on rainy days. In our film, he will get his toughest assignment yet and have to up his game to keep that hat. It expands the story way beyond the book."

The Saturday Night Live alum then confessed that he had been chasing the film for five years, hoping to secure a role in the adaptation. Bill revealed that he even put himself on tape for consideration.

Ad

Ad

Soon after, a segment from the 2014 Saturday Night Live sketch was played for the audience, in which Bill had starred as Dr. Seuss's Cat. The sketch showed Bill bursting into a house and encountering some children, played by Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong.

Bill is now set to reprise his role as the Cat in the latest adaptation of the film. He will star alongside America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Matt Berry. The film will be released in theaters in February 2026. The last feature adaptation of Dr. Seuss's Cat came in 2003, featuring Mike Myers as the animal and co-starring Alec Baldwin, Dakota Fanning, Sean Hayes, and more.

Ad

Saturday Night Live season 50 will return with a new episode on April 19, 2025, featuring Quinta Brunson and musical guest Benson Boone, exclusively on NBC. Additionally, SNL episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More