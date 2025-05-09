"Book your flight" — The Amazing Race's Jonathan shares his love for Naples pizza

Jonathan and Ana from The Amazing Race season 37 won the Italian leg as it aired on episode 9. The couple opened up about their experience in Italy in a May 7 video posted on their YouTube channel, The Road Less Traveled.

Ana and Jonathan highly recommended visiting Naples, specifically for its pizza.

"Just pause the video right now and go ahead and go book your flight to Naples, and then come back and press play. You need to go to Naples. And the reason why is the pizza," stated Jonathan in his YouTube channel.

Jonathan said the pizza in Naples tasted different because of the region's ingredients. He explained that Mount Vesuvius, a volcano, deposited nutrient-rich material into the soil, making the produce taste unique in the area. Ana agreed, describing the flavors as different and "harmonious." The Amazing Race stars encouraged people to visit Naples and try the pizza in their video.

Jonathan and Ana Town almost didn't make it to the Italian leg of The Amazing Race

Jonathan shared a coincidence that happened during the run of the show. He revealed his top destination had always been Japan, which they won. Similarly, Jonathan mentioned that Italy was one of Ana's top travel destinations, and Ana confirmed they won the leg in Italy as well. While the couple were ultimately able to win the leg, they almost didn't make it to the challenge during that morning.

The Amazing Race stars mentioned that they almost missed their call time because they overslept. They had initially gotten rid of one of their alarm clocks to carry less stuff during the race. The remaining alarm clock was simple, and they had to manually turn it on. Ana woke up to the alarm and realized they were running late.

They had to quickly get dressed without even brushing their teeth. They were worried about missing their call time, which could have put them at a disadvantage. In The Amazing Race, contestants had the responsible for waking up on time, as the camera crew didn't intervene. In the end, Jonathan and Ana managed to avoid a potential disaster as they reached on time.

"There would just be a camera guy or a camera woman, who will just come and sit with the camera outside your door and wait for you to come out, and that's it. You gotta wake up. They're not gonna wake you up," stated Jonathan.

Ana and Jonathan's good luck continued in the Italian leg of The Amazing Race. The contestants were tasked with a pizza-making challenge in Naples. The two were able to finish in one attempt before anyone else as Ana had a prior experience of working at Domino's Pizza. Despite missing part of the demonstration, they won and moved on to the next destination.

Ana said that making pizza for her was like riding a bike. Although she hadn't made a pizza in a while, her instincts kicked in. After finishing the task, Ana and Jonathan still had to carry the pizza to the Pit Stop. Jonathan struggled while carrying his part of the pizza, but they still had a good head start. They ultimately reached the Pit Stop first and won the leg.

Catch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

