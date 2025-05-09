“Interested to see what they CHOOSE to show”- The Amazing Race star Ana alludes to producers editing her dynamic with Jonathan

Jonathan and Ana from The Amazing Race have faced criticism for their relationship, as Jonathan often blames Ana for mistakes during tasks, navigation issues, or struggles with heat and swimming.

Ad

On May 7, Ana responded by posting a fan’s TikTok reaction about their dynamic on her Instagram stories. She posted it before episode 10's release, and on top of the screenshot, she wrote,

"Very interested to see what they CHOOSE to show tonight."

Here she implied that the makers chose to show what they thought was fit, alluding to the fact that their actual relationship dynamic wasn't such.

Ad

Trending

Season 37 of The Amazing Race has made it to episode 10 on May 7, and with that, it has inched even closer to the finale. Jonathan & Ana are now among the four teams that are expected to be going in a neck-and-neck competition alongside Han & Holden, Carson & Jack, and Alyssa & Josiah.

The Amazing Race star Ana Towns' Instagram post discussing her dynamic with Jonathan

Ana's post came after there was a fan frenzy about Jonathan's treatment of her on the show. People criticized him on X, TikTok, and other social media platforms for being insenstive and being rude to his wife. An example of this was Jonathan deeming Ana a "terrible partner" in the latest episode. Their criticism was also extended to Ana, as she was accused of enabling him.

Ad

Ad

Taking to her Instagram stories before the release of episode 10, Ana posted a TikTok screenshot of a fan from a post, which is now deleted. It read,

"My friend was on Amazing Race and told me that she and her husband fought the entire time and they edited out 100 percent of it. She was SO happy lol."

The caption on the post reiterated what the post read, saying that the news has been confirmed by countless other racers that have been on the show in the past. Writing her opinion on top of the screenshot, Ana said she was interested to see what "they" chose to show the viewers. This clearly implied that the producers of the show edited their footage to portray a negative narrative.

Ad

What else have The Amazing Race stars Jonathan and Ana Towns said about their portrayal in the show

This isn't the first time the couple has addressed the backlash they've been getting. They talked about the situation in a video they posted on their official YouTube channel on April 8. They revealed that Jonathan sought professional help after he saw his behaviour on TV and after so many people called him out for it.

Ad

Ad

The Amazing Race stars revealed that the professional help diagnosed him with Autism Spectrum Disorder. To this, Jonathan said,

"Looking back at what I was seeing, and knowing what I know about myself now, it’s so hard for me to be supportive and helpful to somebody when my brain is in this overheated state."

He said that because of his condition, his hyperactive brain was triggered during his run on The Amazing Race. He added that when he was on the show, he couldn't control the external factors like he would at home. He also mentioned that there was no routine, noting that people with Autism relied on routines because it helped them process their emotions better.

Ad

He added that it might have weighed in on his acting irrationally with Ana. The latter got emotional and shared that it was Jonathan's dream to be on the show, and she was proud that he didn't let his disorder get in the way.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays, at 9:30 pm ET, on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More