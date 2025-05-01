"Again?"— The Amazing Race fans react to Ana and Jonathan’s being the 1st team to arrive at the pit stop

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 9, ttiled, The Pizza de Résistance, saw the remaining teams flying to Italy together as they began the next leg of the race in Naples. Once they reached there, they followed their clues and completed detours and roadblocks.

Ana's past experience working at a Domino's helped her complete the pizza matching roadblock fast. Ultimately, Jonathan and Ana became the first team to arrive at the pit stop first and earned themselves a trip to Mexico City, Mexico.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 reacted to Jonathan and Ana finishing first as well as the latter's performance during the Pizza task. One person wrote on X:

"Why are Jonathan and Ana in first place again?"

"And Jonathan and Ana finished it first. What does it take to get rid of them? Least Jonathan isn't much of an a**hole this week but still," a tweet read.

"Jonathan..."back on top, where I thought we should be.." of course he says that," a fan commented.

Fans of The Amazing Race reaction to Ana's speed during the challenge:

"Oh damn Ana got it super quick," a person wrote.

"Of course Ana worked at Domino's...they will be 1st...Jonathan cannot win this race," a fan commented.

"Ana's stint at Dominos paying off," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"I hate that Ana & Jonathan are getting first place for this leg," a person wrote.

"Thank God Johnathan & Ana didn't do the mozarella... he would've messed up and blamed her," a fan commented.

Jonathan and Ana will a trip to Mexico City by finishing the Naples leg first in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 9

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 9, Jonathan and Ana were in the lead at the beginning along with Han and Holden after being the first two teams to find the clue that set them on their way to the Pulcinella Statue.

The teams worked together to find their way after being lost but made it to their next clue but lost the lead along the way. While Han and Holden picked the Mozzarella detour, Jonathan and Ana picked the Mandolin task, in which they had to assemble pieces of the musical instrument. Jonathan performed the task, after which they went to the Montesanto Quarter.

The Amazing Race season 37 team was the first to reach their destination and discovered they had to participate in a grocery delivery task. The host explained to the cameras that earlier, there was a unique way of delivering groceries that didn't include the use of stairs.

"Teams must go shopping and use this technique to deliver produce, sausages, and bread to one of the houses on this street," he added.

Although Jonathan and Ana were first to complete the task, Jonathan and Ana and Carson and Jack were neck to neck later. The next task was a Roadblock, titled, Who's Feeling Saucy?, during which one member from each team had to make a pizza from scratch.

Ana decided to perform the task, and she believed her experience working in Domino's in the past would come in handy. She was also excited about making and eating pizza while in Italy. She explained that her job as a 16-year-old was at the restaurant.

"And I used to make the best pizzas," Ana added.

Although Jack and Carson started the challenge first, Ana finished the task first and regained the lead. She told Jonathan that her experience paid off and the two made their way to Castel Nuovo, their pit stop of the episode. They were the first team to arrive and won a trip to Mexico City, Mexico.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 commented on Jonathan and Ana finishing first in the episode and were upset by their victory.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 on CBS.

