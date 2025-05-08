"SO UNCALLED FOR"— The Amazing Race fans react to Jonathan calling Ana a "terrible partner"

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The episode saw the teams make their way to Frankfurt, Germany, followed by them making their way to Strasbourg for the next leg of the race.

Ad

Although everyone got on the same train to Strasbourg, Han and Holden were the first to arrive at the Council of Europe for the first clue. Jonathan and Ana followed closely behind. After getting their next clue, the teams traveled to Pont Couverts and competed in a head-to-head challenge.

As the episode progressed, Jonathan and Ana fell further behind in the race, which aggravated the male cast member, prompting him to say mean things to his wife. While they were climbing the stairs of the Strasbourg Cathedral, Ana pointed out that Jonathan was being mean to her.

Ad

Trending

"You're a terrible partner," he said in response.

Fans online reacted to Jonathan's behavior and choice of words for Ana online and criticized him. One person wrote on X:

"JONATHAN WTF MANNNN ?!!!! THAT WAS SO UNCALLED FOR SMH."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I am so sick of Jonathan's bullsh*t. If something is even slightly Ana's fault he f*cking drills into her, but whenever he screws up it's just 'bad race luck' or something similarly stupid. I don't think I've ever wanted a team to lose more than I want them to," a fan commented.

Ad

"I do NOT care what "diagnosis" Jonathan is claiming to have. The bottom line is this = he is an abusive person, endlessly picking at, blaming and berating Ana. ~Life is too short Ana. I do hope, for your sanity, well-being and happiness = you get a (GIF of the word divorce)," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 48 called Jonathan a "pathetic man child":

Ad

"Just recently got into #AmazingRace Loving it...but Jonathan Towns is a pathetic man child and is really verbally abusive towards his wife Ana. It's disturbing to watch," a person wrote.

"Im truly sick of Jonathan!! I need Phil to call his verbally abusive a** out whenever they make it to the mat because this is ridiculous," a fan commented.

Ad

"Jonthan and ana have to be actors this cant be real life for her. This cant be their kids road map to treating people let alone people you love. You are a terrible partner?" a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 48 further said:

"whenever these two get eliminated i better see them on two separate zoom screens in two different locations telling mike bloom they’re divorced bc what the actual f*ck is jonathan’s problem," a person wrote.

Ad

"This woman is so used to Jonathan's cruelty that she's actually making excuses like she was the problem that this leg of the race didn't run smoothly," a fan commented.

"Just be quiet"— Jonathan snaps at Ana while on the stairs of the Strasbourg Cathedral in The Amazing Race season 48 episode 10

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10 saw married couple Jonathan and Ana at odds at various stages of the competition. The male cast member was upset about their standing during the latest leg of the race and was critical of his wife's gameplay.

Jonathan opted to take part in the roadblock but lost against Carson. As a result, he had to wait for one of the remaining contestants to compete against. After winning against Josiah, Jonathan and Ana made their way to the Strasbourg Cathedral.

Ad

The male cast member snapped at Ana while they climbed the stairs and called her a terrible partner. He told The Amazing Race season 37 participant that she was going to get them eliminated and that it wasn't funny. In response, Ana asked who was laughing.

"Just be quiet," he added.

The two clashed once again later in the episode, as Jonathan grew impatient as the couple struggled with navigation while trying to reach the destination of the Out to Dry Detour. He told her he needed to take over since she was doing everything wrong, but the latter insisted she was doing everything he asked for.

Ad

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 reacted to Jonathan's behavior towards Ana in episode 10 and were critical of it.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More