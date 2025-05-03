"Switched personalities"— The Amazing Race fans compare Holden's treatment of Han to how Jonathan treats Ana

The Amazing Race season 37 aired episode 9, titled, The Pizza de Résistance, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, on CBS. The episode saw Jonathan and Ana reach the pit stop first while Han and Holden came in last. However, the two were not eliminated as it was a non-elimination leg.

While fans were divided by Han and Holden surviving elimination, they were upset by the male cast member's treatment of his sister. They took to social media to comment on Holden's behavior and compared him to Jonathan and how the latter behaved with his wife. One person wrote on X:

"Holden and Johnathan switched personalities this episode."

"I know ppl have gotten on Johnathan for how he talks to Ana but Holden has been talking CRAZY to Han and he's been doing that for weeks," a fan commented.

"Jonathan has been such an a$$ that Holden being an a$$ has been under the radar. He’s quite annoying," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 called Holden an "embarrassing" brother:

"Holden is such an embarrassing brother. He’s a short tempered imbecile that’s always belittling his sister. I would be ashamed to be related to him. I wouldn’t trust that douche," a person wrote.

"Holden needs to calm himself down.. hopefully he looked back at the show and see that he's constantly shouting/yelling at his sister out of nowhere for no reason," a fan commented.

"Too bad Han and Holden were the ones saved by a non elimination week. He treats his sister like crap," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"So I'm the only one noticing how Holden is ALWAYS yelling at Han?" a person wrote.

"Right and he talks to her like she's messing up something. Both are y'all doing the same thing so idk why he gets on her so bad," a fan commented.

"Can you relax?"— Holden snaps at Han during The Amazing Race season 37 episode 9

Han and Holden started The Amazing Race season 37's Naples leg in the lead along with Jonathan and Ana. The two teams were the first ones to make it to the first clue in Castel Sant'Elmo, however, they got lost on their way to the Pulcinella Statue, where they were supposed to get their next clue.

Han and Holden were the last team to get to the statue and decided to do the Mozzarella detour and had to find their next location. While on their way, Han asked Holden where the paper was, and her brother snapped at her.

"Uh, it's in here. Can you relax? You're — You're in race brain. Breathe," he said.

When they got to the location, seeing the rest of the teams already midway through the task, made The Amazing Race's Han and Holden panic. Holden told Han that it was their fault since they got lost on the way and tried to motivate her. However, while they were being given a demonstration of what they needed to do, the brother-sister duo struggled to get a grasp of the knotting.

Carson and Jack were the first The Amazing Race season 37 team to complete the detour, followed by Mark and Brett. Meanwhile, Han and Holden struggled with the task. Alyssa and Josiah also completed the detour, leaving Han and Holden behind.

Holden tried motivate Han and told her to stop thinking since she knew what to do. He urged her to stop thinking about the process and told her to "just do it."

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 commented on Holden's treatment of Han during the episode and felt he was being mean towards her. They compared his behavior to Jonathan's treatment of Ana and criticized him for the same.

EPisodes 1 to 9 of The Amazing Race season 37 are available to stream on Paramount+.

