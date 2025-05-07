"No hesitation" — The Amazing Race star Jeff shares why he would say yes to another race with his father, Pops

Sharing the adventure of The Amazing Race with his father was something Jeff Bailey described as unforgettable. Speaking to Collider on May 7, 2025, he reflected on the bond they deepened throughout the experience, saying,

“And then, the fact to be in the race with him, and then to be hanging with him. I learned that, man, this is my guy. Words don't describe it.”

Their journey on The Amazing Race season 37 ended in Dubai after a series of setbacks during the sixth leg, which aired April 17, 2025.

Jeff and Pops reflect on The Amazing Race journey

Embracing the challenge

Jeff and Pops faced a unique challenge as a father-and-son duo on The Amazing Race. Their time in the race required not only physical strength but also mental resilience. Jeff described their preparation before the race as a natural extension of their daily work.

“We would be cutting trees down, and typically, if I go up in the bucket, and I’m the one in the air doing the cutting, all the time when I cut chainsaw, I hear Pops, 'Jeff, do this. Hey, Jeff, let that limb, put the rope right there, Jeff,'” he said.

They explained that this routine allowed them to practice teamwork in a familiar setting, which helped them develop the necessary skills for the race. Pops, with his love for puzzles, also spent time strengthening his mental agility before the competition.

“I just did a lot more puzzles before we left. Just my memory. Just keep it sharp, yeah. I knew physical we were gonna be great," he explained.

Father-son bond

Throughout the race, Jeff and Pops developed a bond that went beyond just being parent and child. Jeff’s respect for his father grew as they faced the race's challenges together. He acknowledged how Pops' guidance kept him grounded, even in the toughest moments.

“I learned that I’m going to be in situations where somebody has to get me back on track, even at this age that I’m in,” Jeff shared.

Pops, in turn, reflected on how proud he was to not only compete alongside Jeff but to see their relationship deepen through the experience.

“I learned that I thought I was always proud of him, but I was so, so proud of him to actually choose me to race with him,” Pops said.

He said that their time together on The Amazing Race proved to be a transformative experience for both, strengthening their already strong bond.

Overcoming obstacles

Jeff and Pops faced challenges during the race but kept a steady pace and stayed in the game. Although they were eliminated in Dubai, they were proud of their journey. Jeff said joining the race was a big risk, but one they were glad they took.

"We decided to ignore how impossible it looks to be able to even get on the race. Right? How many 10s of 1000s of teams do they say, sign up?" he said.

He explained that this mindset allowed them to make it through five challenging legs of the race, gaining valuable lessons about themselves along the way.

Tune in to new episodes of The Amazing Race Season 37 every Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on CBS. Catch up with episodes available for streaming the following day on Paramount+.

