"Most negative person"— The Amazing Race fans react to Jonathan’s behavior dragging down the season

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37, episode 9, expressed frustration online over contestant Jonathan’s behavior, which many described as disruptive to their enjoyment of the show. Some fans specifically labeled him as the “most negative person” of the season, pointing out his reactions during challenges and interactions with his partner, Ana.

Based on social media activity during and after the episode aired, a growing portion of the audience appears to be dissatisfied with Jonathan’s conduct and its perceived effect on the viewing experience.

As the episode aired on April 30, 2025, the hashtag #AmazingRace was filled with commentary directed at Jonathan’s presence on the show. Some viewers posted short remarks summarizing their opinions about how he was portrayed.

“I’ll be ok if Johnathan and Ana go home #AmazingRace,” a fan wrote.

“Lol Jonathan thinks the other teams are still behind them…,” a person commented.

More tweets echoed similar sentiments, some focusing on his verbal responses during tasks and interactions with Ana.

“Jonathan, your bad luck doesn't continue, your bad attitude does,” a tweet read.

“Time for #TheAmazingRace ep 37x9. Still don't really care who wins this season as long as it isn't Jonathan,” a fan wrote.

“Forced to watch another #AmazingRace episode with probably nothing interesting as in Johnathan yells for not being number one,” a user commented.

Other tweets represent a mix of race-related commentary and continued speculation about Jonathan and Ana’s placement. The idea that Jonathan and Ana may reach the final stages of The Amazing Race became another talking point.

“Watching the #AmazingRace is my exercise for the week,” a tweet read.

“I think this is the most just RUNNING I’ve seen on Amazing Race in a hot sec, it’s pretty exhilarating,” a user commented.

What happened on The Amazing Race episode 9

The Amazing Race is a reality competition series in which teams of two race across the world, completing tasks in each location to avoid elimination. Season 37 features five remaining teams navigating international cities, with the latest leg taking place in Naples, Italy. In each episode, teams face a series of physical and mental challenges that determine their placement and fate in the game.

In The Amazing Race episode 9, the five remaining teams traveled to Naples, Italy. All teams began on the same flight and made their way to Castel Sant’Elmo. The first task required locating the Pulcinella Statue, which caused some teams to fall behind, including Jonathan & Ana. They later chose the Mandolin Detour and completed it efficiently due to Jonathan’s musical experience.

Jonathan and Ana were the first to reach the delivery task in the Montesanto Quarter, finishing it before the others. Ana subsequently tackled the Roadblock, which required her to prepare a pizza from scratch. She succeeded on her first attempt, allowing the team to reach the Pit Stop at Castel Nuovo in first place. Their performance earned them a trip to Mexico City, Mexico.

Brett and Mark secured second place, with Alyssa and Josiah in third, and Carson and Jack following. Han and Holden came in fifth, but this leg was non-elimination.

Despite winning the leg, viewer reactions to Jonathan’s participation continue to generate negative attention, highlighting an ongoing divide between competition results and public perception.

Catch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

