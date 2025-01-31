"Brave of him" — Southern Hospitality star Bradley reacts to TJ's conversation with Joe

Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5, aired on Thursday, January 30, 2025, on Bravo. The titled No Call, Low Blow episode covered multiple conflicts, including tensions from Lake Wylie, Emmy, and Will’s relationship struggles, and a confrontation between Joe Bradley and TJ Dinch.

During their discussion in Southern Hospitality, Joe accused TJ of spreading rumors about his sexuality, which had persisted for three years. While TJ denied this, Joe admitted he may have unknowingly given the wrong impression in the past. Their conversation ended with Joe apologizing, acknowledging that he had hurt TJ.

Later, TJ discussed the situation with Bradley Carter, revealing that Joe had finally acknowledged the past. Bradley was surprised and said,

“Wow. That’s unbelievable. That shows, like, growth. Like, massive leaps and bounds of steps. So I love that he was real about all of that. Because that’s really hard to do, and that’s very brave of him.”

The discussion in Southern Hospitality shed light on the impact of their past interactions and the misunderstandings between Joe and TJ.

Southern Hospitality: TJ and Bradley discuss Joe’s acknowledgment

During Southern Hospitality, TJ and Bradley discussed the situation between TJ and Joe. TJ expressed his disappointment that Will and Emmy were absent, stating,

“I mean, I didn’t invite them, but dude, I want them here, yeah?”

He then admitted that they might need space. In a confessional on Southern Hospitality, TJ expressed his surprise that Joe and Bradley were present while Will and Emmy were absent, adding that the situation felt unfortunate. Bradley then shifted the conversation to TJ’s relationship with Joe, asking,

“Where are y’all at right now?”

TJ responded that they were in a better place, explaining,

“I think we’re in a good spot. I mean, we talked about, like, the, you know, the root of it all, and how it affected our friendship.”

Bradley acknowledged the toll it had taken on TJ, saying,

“It took a toll on you, your mental for a long time.”

TJ admitted that the situation had deeply affected him, saying he had felt overwhelmed, but he acknowledged that Joe was honest about the situation between them. Bradley was shocked by Joe’s acknowledgment and asked,

“So he... Hold on. Wait. So he, like, acknowledged that something happened between you two?”

When TJ confirmed this, Bradley responded with surprise and admiration, saying,

“Wow. That’s unbelievable."

TJ then mentioned that Joe still played it off as a drunken misunderstanding. Bradley dismissed the idea humorously, remarking,

“You don’t look like any girl that I’ve touched. I’m just saying.”

The conversation in Southern Hospitality stemmed from Joe and TJ’s earlier confrontation, where Joe accused TJ of spreading rumors about his sexuality. Joe had said,

“Since then, that rumor has been played on for three years when people are like, oh, we heard from TJ that you’re gay. If I was gay, that’d be fine, but I’m not.”

He admitted that the speculation had affected him, while TJ maintained that he had not intentionally fueled the rumors. Joe recalled the moment that started the speculation, saying,

“Maybe, like, I cuddled up next to you when I was black or drunk thinking you were, like, my girlfriend.”

TJ insisted that it was not his fault. Joe then acknowledged that they had never properly addressed the situation and admitted that TJ knew where his feelings and sexuality stood, but they had always avoided discussing it. TJ confessed that their past had left him hurt, explaining in a confessional,

“Unfortunately, in the past, I have had too many experiences with straight men similar to Joe, but the difference is there was never any, like, friendship.”

He added that their closeness had led him to believe there could have been something more. Joe later apologized, admitting he had said something hurtful and should have handled the situation better. TJ accepted the apology, and they agreed to move forward.

Southern Hospitality airs every Thursday on Bravo.

