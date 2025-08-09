Bruno’s Restaurant shares reopening update after appearing on Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

Following its feature on Fox's Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service on August 6, 2025, Bruno’s Restaurant, located in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, announced its reopening after undergoing significant changes. The restaurant posted on Instagram on March 31, 2025, stating:&quot;We’re excited to announce that Bruno’s will be back open tonight! We will be serving a NEW limited dinner menu along with a couple of your Bruno’s favorites from 4-8.&quot;The post also indicated that for the whole week, dinner service would be dine-in only, with breakfast and lunch service starting the next day. This reopening marks a key moment after the restaurant participated in a Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode that focused on its struggles and transformation.Bruno’s Restaurant reopens after Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service makeoverBruno’s Restaurant before interventionBruno’s is a family-operated diner that was established in 1989, overseen by Tim Bruno and his son Nick Bruno. Even with its extensive history, the restaurant encountered difficulties due to outdated kitchen techniques, ambiance, and management strategies. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the episode named Bruno’s on Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Tim Bruno’s hesitation to embrace modernization was identified as a major hindrance to the restaurant’s success. Tim acknowledged that he managed the kitchen with minimal formal training, characterizing his cooking style as &quot;good sloppy.&quot;Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service's undercover inspection found a dead mouse and lots of junk in the basement and observed the grill’s grease trap overflowing with old food. He also identified the use of the same spatula for scraping grime and cooking, a practice occurring in full view of diners.Changes implemented following Gordon Ramsay’s visitFollowing his inspection, Gordon Ramsay confronted the Bruno family and staff about the hygiene and operational issues at the restaurant. He performed tests, including an Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) test on a fridge handle, which returned a reading of 2358, far above the safe limit of 30. This testing confirmed the presence of heavy contamination.Gordon Ramsay @GordonRamsayLINKThere's a Phanatic helping revive this diner in Philly tonight on #SecretServiceFOX at 9/8c ! Dance moves not included...see you tonight or next day on @HuluRamsay encouraged Tim Bruno to accept the need for change and pass management responsibilities to his son Nick. After discussions and a meeting involving former baseball players to help Tim understand the challenges of leadership transitions, Tim expressed readiness to move forward.The restaurant underwent an industrial cleaning, installation of a new point-of-sale system, and menu revision to introduce a fresh, shortened selection of dishes.Ramsay also worked directly with Nick to develop his culinary skills, preparing him to take a more active role in the kitchen. The episode concluded with Gordon emphasizing a positive outlook by telling Nick that the future of Bruno’s is exceptionally bright.Bruno’s current status and community receptionBruno's Restaurant (Image via Instagram/@brunoschestnuthill)Since the episode aired, Bruno’s has resumed operations with updated hours and menu offerings. The March 31 Instagram post confirmed the restaurant’s return to serving customers with both new and classic menu items. The restaurant now offers dine-in service and plans for breakfast and lunch availability starting the following day.There is also growing interest in the community through social media outlets and online food applications similar to Deliveroo, which have expanded Bruno's reach by quite a bit. The restaurant has maintained an average 4.2-star rating across 642 reviews on Google maps and holds a 4.3-star rating on DoorDash from more than 200 customer reviews at the time of writing.Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 is available to stream anytime on Hulu.