“Bullet point what you have to say" - Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner reveals tips for people to read emails

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner is a self-made entrepreneur who has marketed over 1,000 products and holds 120 patents. According to her official ABC bio, Lori's instincts about new businesses have led to a "90% success rate on new items launched". She is active on her social media accounts where she shares advice, including life lessons and financial guidance for her followers.

On January 30, 2025, in an Instagram reel posted to Lori's official account, the Shark Tank investor talked about how to communicate via emails in a concise manner that leaves a good impression, emphasizing the use of bullet points and colors.

"Secrets to getting someone to read your emails. Bullet point what you have to say, color code what's really important and make sure you get everything out in two paragraphs or less," she said.

Lori is also an author, having published her first book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It: Make Your Million-Dollar Idea Into a Reality in 2014. The book was ranked among the top 10 business books on Amazon and was included in the Wall Street Journal's top business books of 2014.

Additionally, the Shark Tank investor has been honored as an Important Woman in Television with the Sherry Lansing Woman of the Year Award by the Paley Center.

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner talks about the importance of developing communication skills

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner has encouraged young entrepreneurs to develop their communication and networking skills. In a conversation with Entrepreneur on June 22, 2018, Lori encouraged new graduates and aspiring business owners to be open to asking questions and not be hesitant about clarifying what they do not understand.

"Don't be afraid to network. Reach out and ask questions -- you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. When selling yourself, be confident and frank about your attributes. You can be honest and humble at the same time. But, if you don't speak up for yourself, nobody else will," she said.

Later in the interview, Lori discussed the importance of self-confidence and firmly believing in what one has to say while talking to others in a professional manner. She further elaborated:

"Most importantly, be yourself and confident in who you are, what you know, and what you can do. Don't be afraid to speak up. You don't have to be tough to appear strong. Just be confident and believe in your convictions and knowledge."

While giving advice to aspiring business owners, who want to pitch their products to investors, the Shark Tank star revealed that alongside good communication, showcasing enthusiasm as well as passion was mandatory. She said that being to the point, concise, exciting, and informative can elevate an individual's communication skills and the pitch can appear convincing to the investors.

"Draw the investors in with enthusiasm and passion. Remember that whoever you're pitching has spent either little or no time thinking about your product, which you may think is the greatest on the market. Be succinct and to the point, but make it exciting and informative," she added.

Stream new episodes of Shark Tank exclusively on ABC every week on Fridays at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Fans can follow Lori Greiner on her official Instagram account to receive more advice on developing better communication skills and maintaining self-confidence as well as managing finances.

