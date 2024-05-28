Buying London: Who is Rasa Bagdonaviciute? Age, personal details and more explored

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is an unforgettable character from Netflix's recently released Buying London, known for her boldness and her attitude of never shying away from confrontation. Fans of the show are eager to know more about the 35-year-old real estate agent.

After Selling Sunset achieved widespread success with its unique plotline following the lives of real estate agents in Los Angeles, the UK developed its own version of the show, this time set in London.

According to Netflix's official description, Rasa Bagdonaviciute is "at the heart of the office politics," a claim supported by her role in keeping the rest of the cast in check. This is not the first time Rasa has made an appearance on TV.

Details on real estate agent from Netflix's Buying London - Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Rasa Bagdonaviciute, 35 years old, is currently working as a Prime Real Estate Advisor at Daniel Daggers', DDRE Global, an agency that deals in luxury properties in London. She has been with the company for two years since 2022.

Before joining DDRE Global, Rasa Bagdonaviciute earned a bachelor's degree in international law from Vilnius University in Lithuania, her home country, graduating in 2011. She also went to Coastal Carolina University in the US for a three-week program, where she learned about American culture, economy, and business.

Rasa's LinkedIn profile gives a deeper insight into her career history. She started working as a Customer Service Consultant at UAB BITE LIETUVA, where she worked for two years till 2011. She then dabbled in waitressing at Genting Casinos UK for more than a year.

By the end of 2013, Rasa started working as a property consultant at an estate agency, Taktical Realty Group, in Dubai till 2015. She used to freelance besides her job at the estate agency as a brand ambassador for Expo Stars Interactive Ltd., which she continued for more than five years till 2017.

She returned to the UK to work for her previous employer, Genting Casino, this time working as a Customer Relations Manager. She held this position until joining DDRE Global in 2022 and has now become a reality star in Buying London.

Rasa got her big break in 2023 when she appeared on Channel 4's Selling Super Houses, a show where eight real estate agents competed to test their selling skills. Although she didn't win, her prominence in London's real estate market is evident in Buying London.

While Rasa Bagdonaviciute's official net worth is unknown, one can estimate it from the multi-million dollar deals that the reality star makes on the show. Her career has taken her across the world, including countries like Dubai, adding to her character and contributing to her total wealth.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute's Instagram

Rasa likes keeping her Instagram updated with exquisite pictures of herself and aesthetic corners of the million-dollar properties she deals in. She also comes off as a luxury brand enthusiast from her Instagram posts. She had posted about getting a chance to wear a rare Versace bag that only 100 women worldwide were allowed to wear before its official release.

Her Instagram captions also highlight her passion for architecture, showcasing that she is not just a real estate agent but a true architecture enthusiast. She can be followed at @rasa.bagd.

All seven episodes of season 1 of Buying London are available to stream on Netflix.

