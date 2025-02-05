Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2 recap: Three celebrities find their way out of the Bearpit as one gets eliminated

Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2 premiered on Netflix on February 5, picking up from the previous episode's cliffhanger. Leomie Anderson was caught in one of Bear Grylls' traps but managed to escape before he could catch her.

Contestants Mel B, Leomie Anderson, Steph McGovern, and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen had failed to complete the first challenge in episode 1 and were placed in the bearpit, to be hunted down by Bear Grylls. There were only three exits out of the pit and one of them was at risk of getting eliminated.

With one contestant eliminated after the Bear Pit, six out of the remaining contestants were split into two teams to compete in the next challenge.

Titled Let Down by My Bladder, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Four people are still in the Bear Pit, and one is not coming back. As they try to dig, climb and race their way to freedom, Bear is not far behind."

What happened on Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2?

One contestant gets eliminated after bearpit

Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2 continued on the cliffhanger of the last episode showcasing Mel B, Leomie, Steph, and Laurence individually finding a way to get out of the bearpit.

The pit had only three possible exits and the contestant had to use them before the 60-minute time limit. Leomie chose the tunnel escape, Steph opted for the dig-under-the-fence exit, while Mel B and Leomie decided to test their luck with the cliff climb.

As the Celebrity Bear Hunt contestants reached their exit location they found out that they had to secure special tools to unlock the exit points. However, finding the tools won't be easy as Bear Grylls had laid out several booby traps around them.

Laurence successfully secured the shovel needed for the fence exit. However, as he was digging his way out, he took a brief pee break—giving Bear the perfect opportunity to catch him.

On the other end of the pit, Mel B found the chain cutter for the cliff climb exit before Leomie and became the first contestant to escape the bear pit. Meanwhile, Leomie got caught in one of the traps set up by Bear, taking her out of the challenge. Eventually, Steph was also caught with 15 seconds left on the clock.

With three Celebrity Bear Hunt participants getting caught, Bear had to decide which one he was going to eliminate. He chose Leomie, citing that she had the weakest performance, given that she was caught by two of his booby traps.

Bridge the Gap challenge

Later in the episode, as the rest of the ten safe contestants sat around the fire pit host Holly Willoughby informed them about their next challenge. She shared that two groups of people would participate in two different challenges over two separate days to find out who would enter the bear pit next.

Six contestants were selected for the first challenge, Bridge the Gap, while the rest waited for their turn in the next round. Una Healy, Danny Cipriani, and Shirley Ballas joined the Green team, while Big Zuu, Lottie Moss, and Joe Thomas were placed on the Blue team.

The next day, the six competing contestants found themselves in front of a partially broken bridge that was 200 feet long and 200 feet above the ground.

To complete the Celebrity Bear Hunt challenge host Holly Willoughby explained that the team would be competing against each other and the first team to cross the bridge while carrying some supply bags would win.

"Your first challenge is a test of teamwork. On the far side of the bridge hidden within a crate, there are ten supply bags. You've gotta work in your teams. You'll need to get the supply bags from one side of the ravine to the other, using the winch provided," Holly Willoughby explained.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt host continued:

"As you can see, the bridge is missing a number of slats, but there are three loose slats, so you need to use those to fill the gaps as best you can. Only two of you are allowed on the bridge at any one time. If you fall, you can pull yourself back up somehow."

The Green team went first, completing the challenge in 18 minutes and 56 seconds, while the Blue team finished in just 14 minutes and 47 seconds. As the losing team, the Green team was sent to the Bear Pit. However, Bear was impressed by Shirley’s performance and decided to spare her from the elimination round.

Celebrity Bear Hunt episodes 1-8 are available on Netflix.

